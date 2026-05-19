Pamica Group AB: Interim report Jan-Mar 2026 Pamica Group AB

First quarter 2026

Net sales increased 7% to MSEK 1,267.0 (1,183.8), of which organic growth amounted to 10.5%.

Adjusted EBITA increased 52% to MSEK 71.7 (47.2), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 5.7% (4.0).

Profit for the period amounted to MSEK -8.7 (-21.5).

Diluted earnings per share for continuing operations amounted to SEK -0.10 (-0.35).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 84.8 (-0.4).

The Group's cash and cash equivalents and unutilized credit facilities amounted to MSEK 570.9 (216.1) on March 31, 2026.

Significant events after the quarter

On April 22, Pamica Group entered into a share transfer agreement regarding the acquisition of all shares in Pamica 5 Invest 2 AB, the owner of Aluhak Gruppen AS. The transaction is subject to conditions including approval at Pamica Group's Annual General Meeting on May 26.

Webcast in connection with publication of interim report

A webcast will be held today, on May 19 at 10.00 a.m. CEST. CEO Jan-Olof Svensson and CFO Louise Ankarcrona will present the report and answer questions.

If you wish to ask questions verbally alternatively only listen via webcast, please use the link below.

https://pamica.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2026/register. The choice of the options ask questions verbally or just listen is made when logging in.

If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference: https://events.inderes.com/pamica/q1-report-2026/dial-in

Interim reports

The complete interim report for January to March 2026 will be available on https://www.pamica.se/sv/investerare/

Contacts

Jan-Olof Svensson, CEO, janolof.svensson@pamica.se, +46 733 730 080

Louise Ankarcrona, CFO, louise.ankarcrona@pamica.se, +46 703 094 852

Johan Hähnel, IR, johan.hahnel@pamica.se, +46 706 056 334

About Pamica Group

Pamica Group acquires small and medium-sized companies, develops them together with successful entrepreneurs, makes them long-term successful and thereby creates value and prosperity. The group has a long-term ownership horizon with high growth ambitions - through organic growth, add-on acquisitions and by increasing the number of platform companies.

We were created by over 200 Swedish entrepreneurs who built companies themselves and who with their broad network, industrial competence and business acumen contribute to our companies' development. The group, with headquarters in Halmstad, Sweden, includes 16 business groups.

This information is information that Pamica Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-19 07:00 CEST.