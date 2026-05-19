Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 19-May-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 19/05/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: INTER-AMERICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK Multi Callable 4.57% Notes due 19/05/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and debt-like XS3382810565 -- of USD10,000 each and integral multiples thereof) securities Issuer Name: Toyota Finance Australia Limited Floating Rate Notes due 19/05/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like USD200,000 each, and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof up to and securities XS3382707712 -- including USD399,000) Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Preference Share Linked Notes due 19/05/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to securities XS2067310446 -- and including GBP1,999) Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 4.84% Callable Green Transition Notes due 19/05/2036; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like XS3382704610 -- denominations of USD200,000 each) securities Callable 4.84% Green Transition Notes due 19/05/2036; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and debt-like XS3382702168 -- notes to bearer of USD200,000 each) securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3455 due 13/05/ Securitised XS3287269636 -- 2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3460 due 13/05/ Securitised XS3287269552 -- 2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3464 due 13/05/ Securitised XS3287300498 -- 2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 20/05/2030; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 Securitised XS3357623472 -- each) derivatives Securities due 19/05/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3357801243 -- GBP1,000 each) derivatives Issuer Name: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA Floating Rate Senior Notes due 19/05/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to securities XS3381241473 -- and including GBP199,000)

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 427762 EQS News ID: 2329360 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 19, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)