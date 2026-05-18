Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1.700% Preisexplosion: Wird dieser US-Wolfram-Nanocap jetzt neu bewertet?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40WER | ISIN: KYG9161K1123 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
18.05.26 | 21:59
0,131 US-Dollar
-3,67 % -0,005
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
U-BX TECHNOLOGY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
U-BX TECHNOLOGY LTD 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.05.2026 23:06 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

U-BX Technology Ltd. Announces Effective Date of Reverse Stock Split

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U-BX Technology Ltd. (the "Company" or "U-BX") (NASDAQ:UBXG), a leading company providing value-added services using artificial intelligence-driven technology to businesses within the insurance industry, including insurance carriers and brokers, today announced that it has resolved to effect a reverse stock split of the Company's class A ordinary shares and class B ordinary shares and has determined the ratio to be 1-for-25. At the Company's annual meeting of shareholders held on November 4, 2025, the Company's shareholders approved a reverse stock split at a ratio of not less than 1-for-2 and not more than 1-for-250 and granted the Company's Board of Directors the authority to determine the exact split ratio. On May 12, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors determined the ratio to be 1-for-25. U-BX's class A ordinary shares will begin trading on an adjusted basis giving effect to the reverse stock split on May 22, 2026 under the existing ticker symbol "UBXG". The new CUSIP number of the Company's class A ordinary shares will be G9161K120.

When the reverse stock split is effective, every thirty shares of the Company's class A ordinary shares, par value at $0.0016 per share issued and outstanding as of the effective date will be automatically combined into one class A ordinary shares, par value at $0.04 per share, and every thirty shares of the Company's class B ordinary shares, par value at $0.0016 per share issued and outstanding as of the effective date will be automatically combined into one class B ordinary shares, par value at $0.04 per share. This will reduce the number of outstanding class A ordinary shares of U-BX from approximately 37.79 million to approximately 1.51 million and the number of outstanding class B ordinary shares of U-BX from approximately 7.66 million to approximately 0.31 million.

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split. Shareholders otherwise entitled to receive a fractional share as a result of the reverse stock split will receive one full share.

Additional information concerning the reverse stock split can be found in U-BX's notice of annual general meeting filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 6, 2025.

About U-BX Technology Ltd.

Headquartered in Beijing, U-BX Technology Ltd. is a provider of insurance technology in China. The Company focuses on providing value-added services using artificial intelligence-driven technology to businesses within the insurance industry. The Company's services and products primarily include: 1) Digital promotion services. The Company helps institutional clients boost their social media visibility and generate revenue through consumer engagement and client promotions. 2) Risk assessment services. The Company has developed a unique algorithm named "Magic Mirror" that calculates payout risks for auto insurance coverage based on vehicle information. Insurance carriers purchase the personalized risk reports generated by the algorithm. Magic Mirror utilizes AI and optical character recognition technology to produce detailed risk assessments, including accident likelihood, potential claims, and estimated settlement amounts. and 3) Value-added bundled benefits to insurance carriers. The benefits packages include auto maintenance services, auto value added services, vehicle moving notification services etc. For more information, please visit: https://www.u-bx.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

For more information, please contact:

U-BX Technology Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

ir@u-bx.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.