DJ Amundi Core MSCI World UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI World UCITS ETF Acc (MWRU LN) Amundi Core MSCI World UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-May-2026 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI World UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 18-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 176.1939 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 87416116 CODE: MWRU LN ISIN: IE000BI8OT95 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000BI8OT95 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MWRU LN LEI Code: 213800V4KHO2WO6DEM45 Sequence No.: 427800 EQS News ID: 2329614 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 19, 2026 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)