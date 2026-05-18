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WKN: A427JK | ISIN: US92649G1085 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
18.05.26 | 21:59
2,150 US-Dollar
-1,83 % -0,040
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VIDA GLOBAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIDA GLOBAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
18.05.2026 23:49 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VIDA Global Inc.: Vida Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

AUSTIN, Texas, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vida Global, Inc. ("Vida"), an AI Agent Operating System for modern businesses, announced today the closing of its initial public offering of an aggregate of 3,750,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $4.00 per share. In addition, Vida has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 562,500 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares of Class A common stock began trading on the NYSE American LLC and NYSE Texas, Inc. on May 15, 2026 under the symbol "VIDA."

The Benchmark Company, LLC acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the shares was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on May 14, 2026. In addition, a registration statement filed pursuant to Rule 462(b) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, relating to the shares was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 14, 2026 and became automatically effective upon filing. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from: The Benchmark Company, LLC at 150 East 58th Street, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10155, or by email at [email protected] .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

ABOUT VIDA

Vida is an AI agent operating system that enables businesses to build, deploy, manage, and monetize AI agents capable of running business operations and communications. The platform is model-agnostic, orchestrating across Vida's proprietary technology and leading large language models and AI systems, including OpenClaw, to deliver intelligent, full-stack agents across industries. Vida serves direct enterprise customers and a global network of resellers, agencies, and partners. For more information, visit https://vida.io.

MEDIA CONTACT

ICR for Vida
[email protected]

SOURCE VIDA Global Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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