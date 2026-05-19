More than 250 customers, partners, and thought leaders to gather at Hôtel Salomon de Rothschild for a day of keynotes, hands-on labs and customer insights on the future of Autonomous IT

Tanium, a leader in Autonomous IT, today announced Converge Paris, the second and final European stop of its Converge World Tour, will take place on Thursday, 21 May 2026 at the Hôtel Salomon de Rothschild. The one-day immersive experience will bring together more than 250 customers, prospects, partners and analysts for a full day of keynotes, product masterclasses, hands-on simulations and peer networking. Attendees will also be given a first look at Tanium Atlas, the new autonomous operating system that brings real-time intelligence, guidance and action together in one experience.

"The window between vulnerability and exploit, once measured in months and weeks, is now measured in minutes. Organizations relying on manual defenses will find that window closing entirely," said Dan Streetman, chief executive officer at Tanium. "The organizations staying protected are the ones evolving best practices, sharing new ideas and embracing Autonomous IT. Converge Paris exists so those conversations can happen with the people making these decisions every day. That's how we become unstoppable together."

With guest speakers from URGO Group and IDC, Converge Paris will unite the French IT and security community around a shared agenda: The future of Autonomous IT. The event will demonstrate how organizations can move beyond static tools and fragmented workflows to innovate faster, reduce risk and build operational resilience at scale.

"Managing security operations across more URGO Group isn't a challenge you solve with fragmented tools or manual processes. Tanium has been central to how we standardize and secure at scale and Converge is a great opportunity to share what that looks like in practice. I'm looking forward to the conversation," said Gaetan Gros, Responsable Sécurité Opérationnelle, URGO Group.

What to Expect at Converge Paris

Highlights include:

Keynotes from Tanium Leadership and Global Analysts. Dagobert Levy, vice president, EMEA South, will open the program before Streetman headlines with the keynote address, Why Autonomous IT, on how enterprises can move from reactive, fragmented operations to fully Autonomous IT powered by real-time intelligence and AI. Guest speaker Grace Trinidad, PhD, research director for AI security and trust at IDC, will deliver a keynote on Confidence Scores: Trust, Transparency and AI Security in the Agentic Era, providing independent market context for the autonomous IT shift.

Tanium Atlas and Product Vision. Attendees will get a first look at Tanium Atlas, an autonomous operating system that empowers a single IT or security operator with the data, guidance and reach once requiring an entire team enabling a seamless, governed journey from intent to outcome. Built on a complete, high-fidelity, real-time and extensible endpoint data foundation that covers every device and answers questions in seconds, Tanium Atlas underpins Tanium's broader product vision and AI strategy, which will be explored in a forward-looking roadmap session jointly led by Matt Quinn, chief operating officer, and Harman Kaur, chief technology officer. This will be followed by a deep dive into the enterprise reality of operationalizing AI, grounded in real-world implementation and measurable business impact.

Customer-Led Breakout Sessions. Running alongside the keynote, a series of customer-led breakout sessions will bring real-world perspectives to the fore, with IT and security leaders from leading French enterprises sharing how they are transforming operations from bridging the gap between security and IT teams, to reinventing the digital workplace, to driving operational efficiency through endpoint unification.

Product Deep Dives. Dedicated product breakout sessions will offer deep dives into Tanium's latest capabilities across Endpoint Management, Exposure Management and the rapidly expanding AI portfolio including a focused session on Tanium AI Agents for Microsoft and ServiceNow.

Hands-On Technical Lab. A 90-minute technical lab, Beyond Detection: Leveraging Tanium Automate for Vulnerability Management and Remediation, will give attendees hands-on experience with Tanium's automation capabilities in a live environment moving beyond theory to explore how autonomous remediation works in practice.

Partner Pavilion and Networking. Gold sponsors Cegedim, Metsys and SCC will be present throughout the day alongside technology alliance partners Microsoft and ServiceNow. A dedicated Partner Pavilion will provide a space for ecosystem connection, with Gartner Peer Insights on-site to gather real-time customer feedback.

"Paris holds a special place in Tanium's European journey, and this year's Converge is our most ambitious yet for the region," said Pedro Diaz, chief revenue officer at Tanium. "French enterprises are navigating real complexity pressure to modernize, tighten security and do more with less and Autonomous IT is how the best of them are responding. At Converge Paris, we'll bring together the IT and security community to hear directly from leaders like URGO Group alongside independent insight from IDC. This is a day built around outcomes, not theory and I can't wait to welcome the French and Southern European community to it."

Places are limited. IT and security professionals based in France and Southern Europe are invited to secure their place at Converge Paris. To join please register here https://converge.tanium.com/world-tour-paris-26/

About Tanium

Tanium is the Autonomous IT company. Driven by AI and real-time endpoint intelligence, Tanium Autonomous IT empowers IT and security teams to make their organizations unstoppable. Tanium Atlas, the company's autonomous operating system, gives a single IT or security operator the data, guidance and reach to accomplish what once required an entire team.

The company is recognized as a Leader in the inaugural 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Management Tools and as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Client Endpoint Management Software for Windows Device Management 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment.

Many of the world's leading organizations trust Tanium's single, unified platform for endpoint management and security to innovate faster, stay resilient and move business forward with confidence, at scale.

To learn how Tanium delivers Autonomous IT for unstoppable business visit www.tanium.com and LinkedIn.

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