GeneTex, Inc.: GeneTex Opens European Headquarters in Germany

FREISING, DE / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / GeneTex, a multinational recombinant antibody and reagent manufacturer, announces the opening of its European headquarters GeneTex Europe GmbH, situated near Munich in Freising, Germany. With the establishment of this office, GeneTex has expanded its physical footprint to include Europe, North America, and Asia. GeneTex's newest location is fully operational and receiving orders from researchers in academic, industrial, and pharmaceutical institutions throughout Europe.

Mr. Jonas Baeuerle joins the GeneTex executive team as Managing Director of GeneTex Europe GmbH. Mr. Baeuerle brings over a decade of experience in the life sciences research reagent industry. He also brings extensive knowledge of the commercial antibody market in Europe, with particular awareness of the regional challenges associated with distributor-based sales channels and direct-to-customer growth strategies.

The creation of a GeneTex European headquarters will improve overall customer experience, lead times, pricing, and technical support. As inventory levels build in Europe, delivery lead times will continue to decrease. Allen Lee, president of GeneTex International Corporation, stated, "We're excited to upgrade the European Customer Experience and give European researchers convenient access to GeneTex's world-class product portfolio."

GeneTex's investment in providing better services and products to its European customers coincides with a multitude of product initiatives being pursued by the company. Its high-throughput recombinant monoclonal antibody production platform has been fully integrated with enhanced validation protocols based on the "Five Pillar" paradigm described by Uhlén et al. (2016). This operational strategy is being leveraged to deliver a thousand new antibody clones a year. GeneTex is constantly adding novel reagents to its well-cited infectious disease product line (with an emphasis on molecular virology) as well as to its HistoMAXTM monoclonal antibody portfolio optimized for human sample immunohistochemistry. The company continues to build its unparalleled catalog of recombinant monoclonal antibodies against human G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs), with nearly 325 antibodies targeting almost 200 different GPCRs. Ongoing antibody development programs are dedicated to broadening GeneTex's neuroscience, cancer biology, cell biology, immunology, and biomarker reagent listings. These efforts will augment the company's present comprehensive catalog that spans almost all fields of biomedical research.

Mr. Baeuerle is excited to oversee GeneTex's local presence on the European continent and comments, "The opening of the GeneTex European office and warehouse is an important step in GeneTex's continued commitment to the European biomedical research community. I am proud to be part of this story and apply my experience in the life sciences industry to drive our growth strategies and provide best-in-class service to our customers and business partners."

About GeneTex:

GeneTex is an antibody company that was founded by an internationally renowned group of scientists in 1997. They strive to produce the highest quality antibodies and reagents. Their primary antibodies and secondary antibodies are created through a process involving extensive research, development and validation.

Contact:

Joel Yguerabide

Email: info@genetex.com

Phone: +1-949-553-1900

SOURCE: GeneTex, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/genetex-opens-european-headquarters-in-germany-1166994