ThetaRay, a global leader in AI financial crime compliance, today released The ThetaRay UK Banking Fintech Trust Report 2026. The findings, launchedon the eve of The Global RegTech Summit, reveal a systemic shift in consumer behavior: 88% of UK customers are prepared to abandon their primary financial institutions over failures in preventing money laundering or terrorist financing.

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The ThetaRay UK Banking Fintech Trust Report 2026

Data at a Glance: The Economic Cost of Non-Compliance

Churn Trigger: 87% would actively discourage others from using a bank linked to money laundering or sanctions violations.

87% would actively discourage others from using a bank linked to money laundering or sanctions violations. The Compliance Moat: 81% of UK consumers now rank Anti-Money Laundering (AML) effectiveness as a top priority when selecting a new provider.

81% of UK consumers now rank Anti-Money Laundering (AML) effectiveness as a top priority when selecting a new provider. Friction Sensitivity : 96% demand real-time transparency during transaction freezes; 80% would switch providers due to "repeated inconvenience" from security checks.

: 96% demand real-time transparency during transaction freezes; 80% would switch providers due to "repeated inconvenience" from security checks. Market Share: Despite digital growth, 68% still rely on high-street banks, though 28% have now integrated fintech into their primary banking stack.

"Compliance has moved from back office to front-line engine for customer retention," said Brad Levy, CEO of ThetaRay. "Switching banks is no longer a major barrier for consumers, and they expect trust, convenience and strong AML practices from their financial institutions."

"The data proves that legacy, rule-based systems are creating a double-edged risk: they are both too wide a net for modern criminals and too rigid for the modern consumer," said Garima Chaudhary, VP Financial Crime Compliance AI at ThetaRay. "For leaders, AI native infrastructure is now the only way to protect brand equity and prevent mass deposit flight."

The Security vs. Convenience Paradox

While 88% of UK customers currently trust their banks, and have consistently ranked banking as the most trusted subsector in finance since 2023, that trust is fragile. 70% of respondents admitted that the speed and clarity of digital onboarding directly dictates whether they complete an application or abandon the process entirely.

The report reveals that 96% of respondents now demand "clear explanations" of onboarding requirements, and security-related delays, a level of transparency that traditional rule-based frameworks cannot provide at scale.

Methodology

The ThetaRay UK Banking Fintech Trust Report 2026 was conducted by Centiment, on behalf of ThetaRay, surveying 1,023 UK-based respondents. The sample is representative of the UK population and distributed across a range of age groups.

Download the full report here.

About ThetaRay

ThetaRay harnesses the power of Cognitive AI for financial crime compliance, enabling financial institutions to precisely identify legitimate customers while flagging bad actors. The SaaS solutions overcome the limitations of traditional rule-based systems by shortening long implementation lifecycles, enabling efficient, risk-aware compliance operations. By transforming compliance from a regulatory obligation into a driver of growth, ThetaRay allows institutions to scale faster and expand confidently into new markets. By uncovering hidden criminal networks and delivering actionable insights, ThetaRay empowers organizations to combat evolving threats, maintain positive regulator relationships, and enhance customer experiences. Implemented at some of the world's leading financial institutions, including Santander, Clear Bank, Mashreq Bank, Payoneer, Onafriq, and Travelex, ThetaRay helps financial institutions thrive, fostering trust and confidence across the global financial ecosystem. For more information, visit www.thetaray.com.

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