Fresco Introduces Recipe Import and a New Guided Cooking Experience to Power the Next Generation of AI-Driven Cooking

DUBLIN, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresco today announced the next phase in the rollout of the Fresco AI Cooking Companion with the launch of Recipe Import and a new Guided Cooking experience, two major updates that move connected cooking toward a more intelligent, flexible, and personalized experience across appliances and partner apps.

The Fresco AI Cooking Companion is a new kind of cooking assistant designed to help home cooks feel more confident in the kitchen while unlocking the full potential of their appliances through intelligent, personalized guidance. Built to work seamlessly across brands, recipes, and devices, - think of it like your personal Sous Chef.

This launch marks the next stage of Fresco's evolution, from powering connected cooking experiences to enabling more adaptive and intelligent ones that fit how people actually cook at home. Recipe Import is the first feature for Fresco's AI Cooking Companion, giving users the ability to bring recipes in from anywhere, including websites, blogs, or personal notes, and turn them into guided cooking experiences that work seamlessly with connected appliances. Recipe Import - doesn't just recognize recipes; it prepares them for guided cooking, makes them executable across Fresco-powered appliances, and helps turn static instructions into flexible cooking experiences that can adapt in real time.

Launching alongside it is a new Guided Cooking experience. This was needed to enable a Cooking Experience augmented by this AI Cooking Companion.

The new Guided Cooking experience introduces a redesigned cooking flow built around greater flexibility and real-time adaptability. Instead of rigid step-by-step screens, Guided Cooking gives users more control while they cook, allowing them to adjust servings, swap ingredients, edit steps, and adapt recipes in the moment without losing progress or disrupting appliance guidance.

Behind the new experience is a more flexible foundation designed to support the next generation of AI-powered cooking. By bringing recipes, appliance controls, cooking guidance, and AI assistance into one connected flow, Fresco is moving beyond fixed step-by-step cooking toward a more adaptive experience that can evolve alongside new media types, new input methods, and the way people cook.

"Cooking has always been flexible and improvisational, but digital cooking experiences haven't been," said Ben Harris, Co-founder and CEO of Fresco. "With the Fresco AI Cooking Companion and our new Guided Cooking experience, we're creating a more adaptive experience where recipes, appliances, and intelligence can work together in real time, helping the kitchen adjust to the cook, not the other way around. This is an important step toward making amazing, tasty home cooking effortless."

For appliance manufacturers, this also creates a more open and scalable approach to connected cooking. Rather than being limited to fixed recipe catalogs, partners can now support imported, editable, and user-driven recipes across appliances and brands, creating a more dynamic and personalized cooking experience for their customers.

The new Guided Cooking experience will begin rolling out across Fresco-powered partner apps from today, including Panasonic Kitchen+, Viking Cloud, Kenwood & Me, and Instant Brands Connect. The Fresco AI Cooking Companion with Recipe Import is now live for Instant Pot users, with further expansion planned as part of the broader Fresco AI Cooking Companion rollout.

Together, these launches reinforce Fresco's position as an open connected cooking platform built to work across appliances, brands, and cooking styles, while laying the foundation for the next generation of AI-powered cooking experiences.

About Fresco

Fresco is the purpose-built platform for the smart kitchen, helping appliance brands deliver AI-powered cooking experiences that delight home cooks and drive long-term engagement. Powered by KitchenOS and the Fresco AI Cooking Companion, Fresco connects appliances, content, and intelligence across brands to create more seamless, adaptive, and personalized cooking experiences. Fresco works with leading global appliance brands including Panasonic, Middleby, Kenwood, Instant Pot, Bosch, GE Appliances, LG, and more, and operates globally from offices in Dublin and Madrid. To learn more, visit frescocooks.com.

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