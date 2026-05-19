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PR Newswire
19.05.2026 10:06 Uhr
110 Leser
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Viomba Oy: VIOMBA OPENS HUMAN ATTENTION INTELLIGENCE TO EVERY AI AGENT

After a decade of quiet building, Viomba makes high precision human attention intelligence callable by any AI agent. No enterprise contracts. No tags. No configuration. Cost efficient by design.

HELSINKI, Finland, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viomba today launches Viomba MCP, the first AI era attention intelligence layer accessible to everyone through the Model Context Protocol. Any AI agent running Claude, Cursor, VS Code, Manus, ChatGPT, or any MCP compatible client can now call Viomba's media context human attention intelligence as a real time tool call.

Free to evaluate. 200 free Attention Credits (AC) on email registration. 500 with a Stripe registered card and up to 2000 for validated system developers. Paid packs from €39.

What Viomba MCP delivers:

  • Attention score and benchmark any display, social, or video creative before any impression is served
  • Build high attention creative variants
  • Discover and design the right attention drivers for your brand
  • Run ad-on-placement level outcome predictions
  • Generate DSP and SSP specific high attention activation scripts

A decade nobody else was willing to build

Viomba's foundational neural networks are trained on billions of ad-on-placement gaze fixations, collected over a decade from thousands of live media domains via Tobii infrared eye trackers. Infrared uniquely distinguishes genuine fixations from saccades at the hardware level. Panelists from multiple markets browse naturally around the clock, free from lab conditions, webcam inference, or simulated page contexts.

"Our strongest competitive moat has been the sheer difficulty of consistently collecting high quality real world gaze fixation data at scale, year after year on ad-on-placement level, while knowing any AI is only as intelligent as the data it trained with," said Markku Mäntymaa, Founder and CEO of Viomba, adding that the AI era now enables Viomba to deliver this intelligence to everyone.

IAB and MRC highest methodology tier compatible. Viomba's methodology mirrors the strongest hybrid logic from the November 2025 IAB/MRC attention guidelines: deterministic human attention evidence combined with scalable predictive modeling. Neural networks utilize placement metadata, device and format signals, viewability, campaign cells, and time aligned audiovisual features to predict real human attention for multi channel media decisions.

From measurement to design. Viomba MCP transforms measurement into precise design. For the first time, AI agents can explain why creative, placement, and context impact attention, closing the full loop from high attention creative development to outcome reporting. This integration of creative into the value chain provides shared evidence, reducing mistrust between media buyers, investing in attention backed placements, and publishers, optimizing attention quality. Without the ad creative, human attention relevant measurement is a static metric.

About Viomba. Viomba (viomba.com) is a Helsinki based human attention intelligence company founded in 2014. Its neural networks are trained on billions of empirical Tobii infrared eye tracking samples from live media environments. IAB/MRC highest methodology tier compatible. 100% tagless.

Product and voucher enquiries: mcp@viomba.com | Web: viomba.com | Connect: mcp.viomba.com | AC credits: id.viomba.com/login

Built with love and sisu in the Nordic backwoods. A decade in the making.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2982608/Viomba.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2982607/Viomba_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/viomba-opens-human-attention-intelligence-to-every-ai-agent-302775284.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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