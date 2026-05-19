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PR Newswire
19.05.2026 10:24 Uhr
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Global Celeb-supported K-Beauty Brand: Purito Seoul Accelerates Its Rise in the Global Skincare Market

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- K-beauty skincare brand Purito Seoul is rapidly expanding its presence in the global market following the appointment of actress Natalia Dyer as its first global muse.

The brand selected Natalia Dyer as its inaugural global face, recognizing her for the natural elegance, thoughtful presence, and quiet sophistication that have made her widely admired by audiences around the world. Through this partnership, the brand aims to further amplify its philosophy of authentic, effective skincare on a global scale.

Purito Seoul's growth has been driven by strong consumer trust. Moving away from traditional advertising-led strategies, the brand has focused on organic awareness built through social media and community reviews. By prioritizing authentic communication and recognizing the growing influence of user experience in purchasing decisions, the company has strengthened its brand equity globally.

In particular, what the brand describes as "genuine reviews"-rooted in ingredient transparency and product efficacy-have served as a key driver of growth. As consumers increasingly prioritize ingredient integrity and real-world results, Purito Seoul has positioned itself in line with this shift, expanding its influence across international markets.

Over the past four years, Purito Seoul has recorded approximately tenfold growth, maintaining steady momentum globally. Its low-irritation formulas, developed using Korean-sourced ingredients and designed for a wide range of skin types, have helped build trust among both domestic and international consumers. The brand's growth and product quality were further recognized with a win in the "2025 Olive Young Awards - Rising Category."

Building on rapid growth across key overseas markets, the company has introduced its global ambassador alongside a campaign rollout to further strengthen the brand's global presence and identity. Through its slogan, "From Soil to Seoul," Purito Seoul communicates a brand philosophy that transforms naturally derived ingredients into refined skincare solutions through advanced technology.

Even amid fast-evolving global skincare trends, Purito Seoul remains focused on fundamentals, aiming to strengthen product competitiveness while continuing revenue growth through expansion into new international markets.

Meanwhile, the brand is set to enter Target, a major U.S. retail chain, as part of its strategy to broaden accessibility through leading global distribution channels and further enhance its competitiveness as a K-beauty brand.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2982940/260410_Purito_0199_1_re.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-celeb-supported-k-beauty-brand-purito-seoul-accelerates-its-rise-in-the-global-skincare-market-302775900.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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