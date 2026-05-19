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WKN: 710000 | ISIN: DE0007100000 | Ticker-Symbol: MBG
Xetra
19.05.26 | 11:19
49,640 Euro
-0,66 % -0,330
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
DAX
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,63049,64011:35
49,63549,64011:35
PR Newswire
19.05.2026 10:48 Uhr
197 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Hesai Group: Hesai Announced as Strategic Lidar Partner and Confirmed Supplier for Mercedes-Benz L3-Enabled Models

STUTTGART, Germany, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As disclosed in its Q1 2026 earnings release, Hesai Group (Nasdaq: HSAI; HKEX: 2525), a global tech company and a leader in 3D perception, announced that the company serves as strategic lidar partner and confirmed supplier for Mercedes-Benz models enabling L3 autonomy. The new supply agreement supports Mercedes-Benz programs in Europe and China, with lidar production supported by Hesai's new Galileo manufacturing center in Thailand.

About Hesai

Hesai Technology (Nasdaq: HSAI; HKEX: 2525) is a global tech company and a leader in 3D perception. Leveraging full-stack proprietary ASIC capabilities and an integrated R&D-testing-manufacturing approach, Hesai has established industry-leading positions across core physical AI domains, including ADAS-equipped passenger vehicles, autonomous mobility, spatial intelligence, embodied AI, as well as industrial, agricultural, and service robots. Hesai has established offices in Shanghai, Palo Alto, and Stuttgart, and operates in-house factories in China and Thailand, with customers spanning more than 40 countries. As the AI-driven Fourth Industrial Revolution accelerates, Hesai is committed to becoming a key enabler of physical AI - digitizing the real world and redefining how humans and robots perceive and act.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hesai-announced-as-strategic-lidar-partner-and-confirmed-supplier-for-mercedes-benz-l3-enabled-models-302775765.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.