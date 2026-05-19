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PR Newswire
19.05.2026 10:54 Uhr
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Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media: On the Sidelines of IMEX Frankfurt 2026, Ajman Tourism Signs a Strategic Partnership Agreement with 'DERTOUR Group' to Strengthen Its Presence in the European Market

AJMAN, UAE, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its participation in IMEX Frankfurt 2026, the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture & Media signed a strategic partnership agreement with DERTOUR Group, during an official visit to the Group's headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany. The visit was led by H.E. Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture & Media, accompanied by his delegation, to explore avenues of mutual cooperation and strengthen Ajman's tourism presence in European markets.

DERTOUR Group is one of Europe's largest tourism and travel groups, with a history spanning over 100 years. The Group brings together a comprehensive portfolio of specialised tourism brands covering tour operators, hotels, destination management companies, and travel agencies, with a broad presence across multiple European markets and a global network of destinations, making it a highly influential strategic partner in shaping European tourism flows.

The agreement aims to launch integrated promotional programmes that bring Ajman's tourism offering to a wide range of German and European travellers, attracting more visitors to the Emirate in support of its journey to consolidate its position as a leading international tourism destination.

H.E. Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture & Media, said: "This partnership with DERTOUR Group embodies our approach to building strategic relationships with the world's leading tourism institutions. Access to their extensive distribution network across the European market represents a genuine opportunity to introduce travellers to Ajman's comprehensive tourism experience, which blends world-class hospitality, authentic heritage, and internationally acclaimed infrastructure."

He added: "This agreement is part of a broader network of strategic partnerships we are actively building with influential global partners, in line with the targets of Ajman Vision 2030 to diversify economic sectors and increase tourism revenue."

The Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture & Media continues to expand its international partnership network across key markets, as part of an integrated promotional strategy targeting new markets and supporting Ajman's tourism growth objectives.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2982995/ADTCM_Partnership.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2975226/5977362/Ajman_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/on-the-sidelines-of-imex-frankfurt-2026-ajman-tourism-signs-a-strategic-partnership-agreement-with-dertour-group-to-strengthen-its-presence-in-the-european-market-302775945.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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