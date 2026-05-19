ADS-TEC Energy at the Uniti Expo in Stuttgart

Battery-buffered fast charging enables up to 300 kW charging power even with limited grid power availability

Fast deployment and additional revenue streams through integrated battery storage and digital advertising displays

Expert presentation at Messe Stuttgart: "Electrifying Fuel Stations Without Grid Bottlenecks: Practical Solutions from the Field"

As the number of electric vehicles continues to grow, everyday operations at fuel stations are changing as well. While filling up a conventional vehicle often takes only a few minutes, customers using fast charging typically remain on site 15 to 20 minutes for a quick purchase or a break during their journey. Especially along major transport routes, well-equipped locations are becoming increasingly important to commercial drivers as well. For operators, this creates new business opportunities. However, at many locations, the existing grid connection is still insufficient to support high-power fast charging.

At Uniti Expo 2026 at Messe Stuttgart, ADS-TEC Energy demonstrates how fuel stations can be electrified quickly and economically. At Hall 1, Booth 1Y02, the company showcases its battery-buffered ChargePost fast charger featuring an integrated battery storage system and digital advertising displays.

The system enables charging capacities of up to 300 kW even with comparatively weak grid connections between 22 and 87 kVA. This allows existing sites to offer ultra-fast charging without waiting for lengthy and costly grid expansion projects. In addition to charging revenues, operators can unlock further income streams through digital advertising on the integrated 75-inch displays and through intelligent energy management.

"Many fuel station operators want to offer fast charging, but in practice they face challenges such as limited grid capacity, high investment costs and long implementation timelines," says Heinz Nowicki, Head of Sales at ADS-TEC Energy. "Battery-buffered solutions make fast charging quick to deploy while simultaneously opening up new economic potential at existing locations."

ADS-TEC Energy has already delivered more than 3,700 charging points worldwide. The ChargePost alone is in operation at numerous fuel station locations across Europe. The company develops and manufactures its systems in Germany, focusing on long-term operational reliability and the integration of energy and charging infrastructure.

On Thursday, May 21, 2026, from 12:05 p.m. to 12:35 p.m., Sascha König, expert for battery-buffered fast charging at ADS-TEC Energy, will speak at the Future Mobility Forum on the topic: "Tankstellen elektrifizieren ohne Netzengpass: Lösungen aus der Praxis" ("Electrifying Fuel Stations Without Grid Bottlenecks: Practical Solutions from the Field").

About ADS-TEC Energy

With more than a decade of experience in lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and manufactures battery storage solutions and ultra-fast charging systems, including advanced energy management software. ADS-TEC Energy's battery-buffered fast-charging technology enables electric vehicles to charge at ultra-high power levels even on weak grids, all within an exceptionally compact design.

Headquartered in Nürtingen, Baden-Württemberg, the company was nominated by the President of Germany for the German Future Prize and was inducted into the "Circle of Excellence" in 2022. The outstanding quality and performance of ADS-TEC Energy's systems are the result of extensive investment in in-house development and high levels of vertical integration. With its advanced technology platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a trusted partner for automotive manufacturers, energy providers, and charging infrastructure operators worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.ads-tec-energy.com

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Katharina Decken

Marketing Communications

Press.energy@ads-tec-energy.com