Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - Luxxfolio Holdings Inc. (CSE: LUXX) (OTCQB: LUXFF) (FSE: LUH0) ("Luxxfolio" or the "Company"), a Litecoin treasury and infrastructure company, is pleased to announce that the Company has mined its 500th Litecoin since commencing Litecoin mining operations earlier this year.

The milestone follows the Company's previously announced launch of Litecoin mining operations on February 11, 2026, when Luxxfolio deployed an initial fleet of 20 Bitmain Antminer L9 miners ("L9 Miners"). Since that announcement, the Company has successfully scaled operations to a total of 60 operational L9 miners, significantly expanding Luxxfolio's direct participation in Litecoin network infrastructure.

The expansion represents an important foundational step in Luxxfolio's long-term strategy to build vertically integrated Litecoin infrastructure operations. In addition to growing the Company's Litecoin treasury through direct mining, Luxxfolio intends to leverage this operational foundation in connection with the planned launch of "LuxxPool," the Company's forthcoming Litecoin mining pool initiative currently under development.

To date, the Company has not sold any of the Litecoin mined through its operations, reflecting Luxxfolio's long-term conviction in Litecoin and its treasury accumulation strategy. The Company's mining operations benefit from low-cost energy infrastructure, supporting efficient Litecoin production and long-term operational scalability.

Highlights

Successfully mined 500 LTC since launch of mining operations

Mining fleet expanded from 20 to 60 Bitmain Antminer L9 miners

No LTC mined by the Company has been sold to date

Mining operations continue to support direct Litecoin treasury accumulation

Mining infrastructure expected to support future LuxxPool launch

Additional mining expansion opportunities continue to be evaluated

"Mining our 500th Litecoin represents an important operational milestone for Luxxfolio and validates our strategy of combining Litecoin treasury accumulation with active infrastructure participation," said Tomek Antoniak, Chief Executive Officer of Luxxfolio. "Scaling from our initial deployment of 20 L9 miners to 60 operational units establishes a strong foundation for the continued growth of our mining operations and positions the Company to build additional Litecoin-native infrastructure initiatives, including our forthcoming planned LuxxPool platform."

The Company's mining operations utilize the Scrypt algorithm to mine Litecoin and are intended to complement Luxxfolio's broader Litecoin treasury strategy. Luxxfolio believes that direct LTC generation through mining provides a strategic mechanism for long-term treasury growth while supporting the decentralization, resilience, and security of the Litecoin network.

Luxxfolio continues to evaluate additional opportunities to expand its mining footprint and broader Litecoin infrastructure ecosystem.

About LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc.

Luxxfolio is a digital infrastructure and technology company focused on enabling the next generation of crypto-powered commerce. The Company is actively developing and investing in on-chain technologies that support real-world cryptocurrency use cases, including stablecoin payments, merchant processing, and self-custody wallets. Luxxfolio has adopted a Litecoin treasury strategy as part of its long-term vision. With a foundation in decentralized systems and digital assets, Luxxfolio aims to help accelerate the mainstream adoption of crypto for everyday payments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and include, without limitation, statements regarding: the planned launch and development of the LuxxPool mining pool platform; the Company's strategy to expand its Litecoin mining footprint and infrastructure ecosystem; the Company's Litecoin treasury accumulation strategy and long-term conviction in Litecoin; the anticipated benefits of the Company's hydro-powered energy infrastructure; and the Company's broader business development objectives.

Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions, and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable at the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the volatility of Litecoin and cryptocurrency markets generally; the Company's limited operating history; uncertainty in the development and launch of LuxxPool; changes in mining difficulty, hash rate competition, and network conditions; fluctuations in energy costs or availability; the Company's need for additional financing; competition from better-capitalized participants; regulatory developments affecting digital assets in Canada or other applicable jurisdictions; and general economic and market conditions.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company currently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297889

Source: Luxxfolio Holdings Inc.