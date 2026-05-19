Join host Lyndsay Malchuk on Market Frontlines for a direct, no-holds-barred interview with Terry Lynch, CEO of Power Metallic Mines Inc. (TSX.V: PNPN, OTC: PNPNF, FRA: IVV1). As the world screams for copper to fuel electrification, AI, and post-war rebuilding, almost no one is talking about where that copper will actually come from. Terry breaks down why one of the highest-grade copper discoveries in a generation is being overlooked, how Power Metallic is delivering 95% recoveries and intercepts like 16 metres of 15% copper, and why the company's upcoming mineral resource estimate (summer 2026) and preliminary economic assessment (end of 2026) could be a massive re-rating catalyst. Learn why grade equals profitability, why Quebec offers the best jurisdiction for critical minerals, and how investors can still enter at a fraction of the value of metal in the ground. If you're looking for copper exposure before the crowd arrives, this conversation is your wake-up call.