Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1.700% Preisexplosion: Wird dieser US-Wolfram-Nanocap jetzt neu bewertet?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.05.2026 11:30 Uhr
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

2026 International Youth Poetry Festival concludes its Guangdong leg

GUANGZHOU, China, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- News report from South: On a night cruise along Guangzhou's Pearl River in southern China's Guangdong Province, poets from China and the Arab world sat on the open deck, talking quietly between readings as city lights slid across the water.

"I thought we would simply read poetry in a hotel, or perhaps in a conference room. Maybe visit one or two museums," the Tunisian poet Anouar Ben Hassine said. "But it feels like a dream-I keep saying it… it feels like a dream."

"Then what would you say if the dream woke up?"

"Come back. You have no choice."

The May 12 river cruise marked the closing moments of the Guangdong leg of the 2026 International Youth Poetry Festival (China-Arab States Session), a five-day cultural programme that brought together more than 100 poets, writers and literature scholars from Arab countries and China.

The festival, which runs until May 17, will continue with its Beijing leg. It is organized by the China Writers Association. Since its launch in 2024, it has grown into a platform for cross-cultural literary exchange among young writers from China and other regions. The China-Arab Session is divided into two stages: the Guangdong leg, followed by a final programme in Beijing.

In Guangdong, participants spent five days moving between Guangzhou and Shenzhen. The programme combined visits to both historical and contemporary urban spaces, including the Cantonese Opera Art Museum, Canton Tower, Tencent, Huawei, and Shenzhen Bay Cultural Park. These places reflected two layers of the region: Guangzhou's long cultural history, and Shenzhen's rapid development driven by technology and innovation.

Across both cities, the schedule included poetry readings, cultural visits, and group discussions. But often, the most meaningful moments happened outside the formal programme-on buses, over meals, and in quiet conversations between participants.

What stood out most was not only what people saw, but how deeply they responded to the experience.

"I'm so happy to be back in Guangzhou again. This city holds some of the most difficult memories of my life. Before arriving, I had already decided to write a poem for the city. When I was writing, I became so overwhelmed by emotion that at times I was unable to continue. The poem became my personal gift to Guangzhou that I deeply cherish." -Mira Ahmed, author of City of Flowers.

"On the road to Shenzhen, there are a lot of hills and trees, and a lot of green. The green always reminds me of something about fertilizing a successful future. I also felt at home-the Chinese people are so inviting and I really appreciate it. And then I wrote a poem. I never thought I could write here, but it came suddenly. That is poetry-you cannot fully control it." -Anouar Ben Hassine, author of Guangzhou.

Taken together, these voices form a shared impression of the journey: poetry here was not abstract or distant, but closely tied to lived experience. It appeared in movement, in landscapes, in encounters, and in emotion.

And as these moments accumulated, a question quietly surfaced: In a world still marked by conflict and uncertainty, does poetry and literature still matter?

For many participants, the answer was not stated directly, but revealed through experience.

Poetry, in Guangdong, was not separate from reality. It emerged inside it-fragile, immediate, and deeply human-formed in the act of travelling, meeting, and speaking across languages. In that sense, what was written here was not a conclusion. It was something still unfolding, still moving forward, like the river that carried the final night away.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2982927/2026_International_Youth_Poetry_Festival_concludes_its_Guangdong_leg.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2982931/1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2982932/2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2982928/3.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2982929/4.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2026-international-youth-poetry-festival-concludes-its-guangdong-leg-302775980.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.