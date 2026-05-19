Europe's premier summit where executives, transformation leaders, and practitioners prepare for the next evolution of the enterprise planning model

o9, a leading software company that is powering enterprise planning and decisioning models across 30-plus industry verticals with its groundbreaking, AI-powered Digital Brain platform, today announced that it will host aim10x Europe 2026 on June 4 in Amsterdam. Featuring a roster of high-profile speakers from premium brands across Europe, the summit will bring together hundreds of executives, transformation leaders, and practitioners to learn how next-generation operating models are helping large enterprises plan, make decisions, and execute in a volatile environment.

Featured speakers at aim10x Europe 2026 include:

Paul Tips, Product Owner, Canyon Bicycles

Ewan Forsyth, Senior Director, Supply Chain, Coty

Preashni Chetty, Divisional Head of Commercial Finance-Packaging, DS Smith

Sebastien Mauriange, Vice President Group Demand and S&OP, Groupe SEB

Mark Yates, Programme Director, and Marta Romero, Product Manager, JD Sports

Marta Romero, Project Manager, JD Sports

Rajni Kant Jayaswal, Director, Tech Project Management, Adidas

Ettiene Devries, Senior Director Global Supply Chain Excellence, Strategy IBP, Garrett Motion

Angela Qu, Strategy Advisor and Board of Directors, Private Equity and Venture Capital Portfolio Companies

Carlo Chiarle, Vice President, Global Head of Manufacturing Operations SIOP, Marelli

Matt Walsh, Senior Managing Director EMEA Manufacturing Supply Chain lead, Microsoft

Chakri Gottemukkala, Executive Chairman, CEO Co-Founder, and Dr. Ashwin Rao, Executive Vice President, Next-Gen AI and Technology, and Raghav Ranganathan, Chief of Customer Operations, o9 Solutions

Ankur Gupta, Director Operations, Strategy-AI Digital, Philip Morris International

Ricardo Dominguez, Head of Innovation Product Governance, Supply Chain Procurement, RHI Magnesita

The summit's multi-dimensional program can be tailored to each attendee's unique digital planning and transformation needs, with content designed for all levels of digital maturity. In addition to featuring visionary keynotes and two thematic tracks designed for business leaders and practitioners alike, attendees will have access to live demonstrations of AI agents orchestrating planning and execution decisions in real time, curated one-on-one networking, and the opportunity to engage with o9's expansive ecosystem of technology and consulting partners.

"Volatility and complexity are increasingly becoming static features of modern business. Companies must rethink planning and decision-making through AI-powered operating models that connect decisions across functions and time horizons. aim10x Europe 2026 will demonstrate how the next phase of business is about building a connected, enterprise-wide system that links strategy, planning and execution to drive stronger business outcomes in an uncertain environment," said Igor Rikalo, President and Chief Operating Officer, o9 Solutions.

To view the agenda and attend aim10x Europe 2026, register here. To learn more about o9solutions, visit o9solutions.com.

About o9 Solutions

o9 Solutions is a leading Enterprise Knowledge and AI-powered platform helping companies build Agile, Adaptive Autonomous Planning Execution Models for transforming enterprise decision-making in environments of rising volatility and uncertainty. Whether it is improving forecast accuracy, matching demand and supply and driving collaboration across the multi-tier supply chain to improve resilience at optimal costs and inventory, or optimizing new product and commercial initiatives to drive revenue growth and margins, decision-making processes from long-range to tactical to execution horizon can be made faster and smarter and connected on o9's Digital Brain Platform.

o9 brings together game-changing technology innovations such as innovative enterprise knowledge graph modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for forecasting, demand/supply balancing, scenario planning, real time learning, collaboration, generative and agentic AI, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery, and innovative management methods as well as organization, process and change management best practices to transform decision-making speed and intelligence. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260519134964/en/

Contacts:

Jenni Ottum

publicrelations@o9solutions.com