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WKN: 872087 | ISIN: FR0000125007 | Ticker-Symbol: GOB
Xetra
19.05.26 | 11:43
74,98 Euro
+0,54 % +0,40
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
75,1275,1612:10
75,1275,1412:10
PR Newswire
19.05.2026 11:42 Uhr
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Future Market Insights: Global Coated Fabrics Market Outlook 2026-2036: Transportation and Protective Clothing Fuel Growth for Continental AG and Saint-Gobain Performance Fabrics

NEWARK, Del., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global coated fabrics market is witnessing steady growth as industries increasingly prioritize durability, barrier protection, compliance, and long-term material performance across technical textile applications. The Coated Fabrics Market is expected to reach USD 52.2 billion in 2026 and is projected to grow to USD 83.5 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Industries such as transportation, industrial safety, protective clothing, and engineered structures are increasingly adopting coated fabrics due to their resistance to abrasion, chemicals, weather exposure, and long service life. Buyers are shifting away from low-cost purchasing decisions and focusing more on specification fit, lifecycle performance, and compliance readiness.

Quick Stats: Coated Fabrics Market

  • Market Size (2026): USD 52.2 Billion
  • Projected Market Size (2036): USD 83.5 Billion
  • Growth Rate: 4.8% CAGR (2026-2036)
  • Incremental Opportunity: USD 31.3 Billion
  • Leading Application Segment: Transportation (30.0% share in 2026)
  • Leading Material Segment: Polymer-coated Fabrics (25.0% share in 2026)
  • Top Growth Countries: China (5.3%), India (5.1%)

Get detailed market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, and pricing trends:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-288

An FMI analyst, Nikhil Kaitwade, notes:

"Demand for coated fabrics is increasingly shifting toward specification-driven and performance-focused applications. Buyers are placing greater emphasis on durability, compliance readiness, barrier protection, and long-term service life, particularly across transportation, protective clothing, and industrial sectors. Suppliers with advanced coating technologies, consistent product quality, and strong technical support capabilities remain best positioned to strengthen their market presence."

Demand Trends and Industrial Performance

Demand for coated fabrics continues to strengthen across industries where durability, weather resistance, cleanability, and barrier protection are critical. Transportation remains the largest application area, while industrial protective wear and engineered structures provide stable long-term demand.

Buyers increasingly evaluate:

  • Product durability and lifecycle performance
  • Regulatory and safety compliance
  • Chemical and abrasion resistance
  • Long-term maintenance and replacement costs
  • Compatibility with industrial performance standards

Polymer-coated fabrics such as PU, PVC, and TPU-coated systems continue to dominate due to their flexibility across automotive interiors, furniture, industrial covers, and protective applications.

Transportation and Industrial Safety Drive Market Growth

Transportation remains a major growth engine for coated fabrics as automotive manufacturers require materials capable of maintaining appearance, abrasion resistance, and finish quality over long service cycles.

Additional demand drivers include:

  • Automotive interiors and transport trim systems
  • Protective industrial clothing and PPE
  • Commercial tents and tensile architecture
  • Industrial covers and engineered membrane systems
  • Hazard-resistant workplace applications

Global workplace safety regulations and industrial PPE standards continue to support demand for coated protective materials in hazardous environments.

Product Segmentation and Material Trends

Polymer-coated fabrics remain central to market revenues because they support a broad range of technical textile applications while offering scalable manufacturing efficiency.

Key segment highlights include:

  • Polymer-coated fabrics: 25.0% share in 2026
  • Polyester substrates: 46.0% share in 2026
  • Protective clothing applications: 22.0% share in 2026
  • Transportation applications: Nearly 30.0% share in 2026

Polyester substrates continue to maintain strong demand due to their balance of dimensional stability, coating compatibility, durability, and cost efficiency.

Sustainability and Regulatory Pressure Reshape Product Development

Sustainability expectations are reshaping coated fabric manufacturing worldwide. Buyers increasingly prefer:

  • Solvent-free and low-emission coating systems
  • PVC-free alternatives
  • Bio-attributed material platforms
  • Longer-life coated textile systems
  • Cleaner chemistry and recyclable solutions

Environmental scrutiny around selected coating chemistries is encouraging suppliers to invest in greener formulations and sustainable production technologies.

Customize insights for your business strategy @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-288

Regional Outlook and Supply Chain Expansion

Different global regions continue to shape the coated fabrics market through distinct industrial strengths:

Asia Pacific

  • Fastest-growing regional market
  • Strong vehicle production and industrial expansion
  • Large-scale technical textile manufacturing base

China

  • Forecast to grow at 5.3% CAGR
  • Strong automotive and industrial manufacturing demand
  • Deep supply chain integration and export capabilities

India

  • Expected to grow at 5.1% CAGR
  • Growth supported by infrastructure and vehicle manufacturing
  • Increasing localization of industrial textile supply chains

Europe and North America

  • High-value specification-driven markets
  • Strong focus on compliance, sustainability, and lifecycle performance
  • Replacement demand remains significant across industrial sectors

Procurement and Buyer Behavior

Major buyers in the coated fabrics market include:

  • Automotive OEMs
  • Industrial manufacturers
  • Protective equipment suppliers
  • Engineering and infrastructure firms
  • Institutional procurement teams

What buyers increasingly prioritize:

  • Consistent coating quality
  • Certification and compliance support
  • Long-term durability
  • Reliable supply chain execution
  • Technical service and application support

Specification-led procurement continues to favor suppliers capable of delivering repeatable product performance across demanding industrial environments.

Unlock 360° insights for strategic decision making and investment planning @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/288

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies operating in the coated fabrics market include:

  • Continental AG
  • Serge Ferrari Group
  • Trelleborg AB
  • Sioen Industries NV
  • Saint-Gobain Performance Fabrics
  • Seaman Corporation
  • Spradling International
  • Haartz Corporation
  • Cooley Group
  • SRF Limited

Competition in the market is increasingly centered on:

  • Coating chemistry innovation
  • Process consistency and quality control
  • Sustainability-focused product development
  • OEM qualification support
  • Technical textile customization capabilities

The market is also witnessing stronger investment in low-emission coating systems, advanced processing technologies, and long-life performance materials.

Related Reports:

Coated Fabrics for Defense Market:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/coated-fabrics-defense-market

ASEAN Coated Fabrics Market:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/asean-coated-fabrics-market

Japan Coated Fabrics Market:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/japan-coated-fabrics-market

Polymer Coated Fabrics Market:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/polymer-coated-fabrics-market

Germany Coated Fabrics Market:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/germany-coated-fabrics-market

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers actionable market intelligence and strategic industry insights across global manufacturing, industrial automation, materials, and technical textile sectors.

Unlike traditional market reports focused only on revenue forecasts, FMI provides:

  • Deep pricing and cost benchmarking analysis
  • Installed base and replacement cycle insights
  • Procurement and buyer behavior intelligence
  • Supply chain and trade flow analysis
  • Technology adoption trends across Industry 4.0 and advanced manufacturing

FMI combines bottom-up research methodologies with direct industry interactions involving procurement heads, technical specialists, converters, OEMs, and supply chain leaders to ensure highly validated and decision-ready market intelligence.

With a strong reputation in industrial market research, FMI is recognized for:

  • Data-driven forecasting and market analysis
  • Industry-specific strategic intelligence
  • Custom research capabilities
  • Continuous market validation and updates
  • Forward-looking insights aligned with evolving industrial trends

FMI connects market data with real business decisions, helping companies optimize investments, improve operational performance, and strengthen competitive positioning in rapidly evolving industrial markets.

For Press & Corporate Inquiries

Rahul Singh
AVP - Marketing and Growth Strategy
Future Market Insights, Inc.
+91 8600020075
For Sales - sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media - Rahul.singh@futuremarketinsights.com
For web - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
For Web : https://www.factmr.com/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-coated-fabrics-market-outlook-20262036-transportation-and-protective-clothing-fuel-growth-for-continental-ag-and-saint-gobain-performance-fabrics-302775991.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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