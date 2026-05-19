Highlights

Drill program on the historic Kerr-Addison tailings deposit, believed to represent one of the largest historic tailings accumulations in the Kirkland Lake region.

Drill program, beginning this month, designed to evaluate tailings depth, grade distribution, metallurgy, and recovery potential of the residual gold from the Kerr-Addison.

The Kerr-Addison Mine produced more than 11 million ounces representing 35.5 Mt at 9.1g/t, the associated tailings deposit is estimated at approximately 40 million tonnes.

Assay samples submitted to the laboratory on an ongoing basis, metallurgical testing anticipated to be completed during summer 2026.

Mineral resource estimate targeted for fall 2026.

WSP Canada retained to manage the sonic drilling program, metallurgical study and resource estimate to follow.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - Stardust Metal Corp. (CSE: ZIGY) ("Stardust" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a sonic drill program on the historic Kerr-Addison tailings deposit located at the Company's McGarry Project in the Kirkland Lake Gold Camp.

The sonic drilling program represents the initial phase of a systematic evaluation of the historic tailings deposit and is designed to assess the depth, grade distribution, metallurgical characteristics, and overall economic potential of the material. Drilling is being completed on approximately 100-metre spacing across the deposit to support the development of a geological and metallurgical model.

Stardust Metal on the Cadillac Break - Figure 1

A World-Class Historic Asset

The Kerr-Addison Mine ranks among Canada's most storied gold producers. Over its operating life, the mine produced more than 11 million ounces of gold representing 35.5 Mt at an average grade of 9.1 g/t1, making it one of the highest-grade gold mines in Canadian history. Situated on the Cadillac Break within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, the Kerr-Addison property benefits from exceptional geological endowment and decades of established regional infrastructure.

A consequence of the mine's prolific production is an estimated 40 million tonne tailings deposit that remains largely uncharacterised by modern or systematic analytical techniques. Stardust believes this accumulation represents one of the largest historic tailings opportunities in the Kirkland Lake camp and a compelling redevelopment candidate as gold prices and tailings processing technology continue to advance.

The Drilling Program

The program utilises sonic drilling technology to recover continuous, representative core samples of the tailings material, a methodology recognised for its ability to capture accurate grade and density data in unconsolidated material. Drilling is being completed on approximately 100-metre centres across the deposit to support the development of a three-dimensional geological and metallurgical model.

Samples will be submitted to an accredited assay laboratory on an ongoing basis throughout the program, allowing the Company to build a grade dataset progressively. Key parameters to be characterised include:

Vertical and lateral grade continuity

Tailings depth and volumetric extent

Material density and moisture conditions

Metallurgical characteristics and gold recovery potential

WSP Canada Inc., a leading engineering and environmental consulting firm, has been retained to manage the sonic drilling program. Metallurgical testing is anticipated to be completed during summer 2026, with results from both programs expected to support the preparation of an NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate targeted for fall 2026.

Regional Infrastructure and Processing Optionality

The McGarry Project benefits from proximity to multiple established processing facilities in the Kirkland Lake camp, including Agnico Eagle's Macassa Mine, as well as potential future mills at Upper Canada, and at the Kerr- Addison itself, as well as existing road and rail infrastructure that could support bulk material transport. The Government of Ontario's ongoing investment in tailings reclamation and northern resource development further enhances the strategic context for the project.

Stardust will also commission a metallurgical study designed to assess future processing options. The Company believes that multiple feasible processing pathways exist and that the programs underway will provide the technical data needed to assess each option.

Broader McGarry Project

Beyond the tailings complex, the McGarry Project hosts historical mineral resources, established infrastructure, and multiple exploration targets. Additional work planned for 2026 includes drill testing geophysical targets across the property and continued evaluation of prospective targets along the Cadillac Break. Stardust believes the combination of a near-term tailings resource estimate and active hard-rock exploration positions McGarry as one of the more diversified gold opportunities in the Abitibi.

The Company notes that Pan American Silver's recent sale of certain regional assets underscores the continued consolidation and value recognition occurring across the Kirkland Lake camp, further validating the strategic importance of Stardust's land position.

About Stardust Metal

Stardust is a gold exploration company with assets on the world class Cadillac Break and adjacent to Agnico Eagle, Barrick, Pan American and Gold Candle. Its main assets include the McGarry and Omega projects, in addition to its Kirkland West and Goldie projects. McGarry also contains a large historic tailings complex in the Kirkland Lake region.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Mynyr Hoxha, P.Geo, VP Exploration at Stardust Metal Corp., a Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects." For the exploration undertaken by Stardust, all assay batches are accompanied by rigorous quality assurance procedures, including the insertion of standards and blanks.

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Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Stardust assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Stardust. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by Stardust with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Stardust's profile on SEDAR+.

1 2023/09/SLR-Gold-Candle-Kerr-Addison-NI-43-101-FINAL1-Aug-21-2023.pdf

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297874

Source: Stardust Metal Corp.