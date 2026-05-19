Next-generation hybrid-electric system begins testing ahead of flight tests

First all-electric Valo battery manufactured on upgraded production line at Vertical Energy Centre

Vertical Aerospace ("Vertical" or "the Company") (NYSE: EVTL), a global aerospace and technology company pioneering electric aviation, today announced two key programme milestones: the start of integration testing for its next-generation hybrid-electric propulsion system, and the production of the first all-electric Valo battery from its upgraded assembly line.

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Vertical's next-generation hybrid-electric propulsion system during testing on its Hybrid Propulsion Evaluation Rig (HYPER) at the Company's Flight Test Centre

These milestones represent continued progress across Vertical's propulsion and energy systems programmes, both of which underpin the Company's all-electric and future hybrid-electric aircraft roadmap.

Stuart Simpson, CEO of Vertical Aerospace, said:

"Hybrid capability complements our all-electric Valo platform and unlocks a broader range of civil and defence applications. At the same time, advancing our battery technology and manufacturing capability is critical to certification and scaling production. Together, these milestones demonstrate the strength and breadth of our technology platform."

Hybrid-electric system enters testing phase

Vertical's next-generation hybrid-electric propulsion system has begun testing on its dedicated Hybrid Propulsion Evaluation Rig (HYPER) at the Company's Flight Test Centre at Cotswold Airport, marking a significant milestone after more than two years of development at the Vertical Energy Centre.

The HYPER facility enables full system integration and validation of the hybrid powertrain, including the turbine, generator and associated electrical systems, alongside testing of control architecture, system response and fault scenarios ahead of ground and flight testing.

The Company is working with several partners to integrate a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF)-compatible gas turbine with an electric generator, while leading development of system integration, control architecture and software.

This turbogenerator will be integrated into a prototype hybrid-electric Valo aircraft for flight testing and demonstrations, while also supporting the development and validation of technologies for future hybrid variants of the aircraft. These hybrid-electric variants are expected to significantly expand range, payload and operational flexibility. Vertical is targeting certification of its hybrid-electric variant with the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

Battery production milestone supports certification and scale-up

Vertical has also reached a key milestone in its proprietary battery programme, with the first battery produced on its upgraded assembly line, launched in March 2026, at the Vertical Energy Centre.

The 15,000 sq ft facility, already responsible for the battery systems used in piloted flight testing since 2024, has been enhanced with automated, aerospace-grade manufacturing processes designed to improve efficiency, consistency and performance, while supporting certification and future production.

The battery prototypes will go into rigorous environmental and operational testing. Battery packs produced on the assembly line will be used to support Vertical's certification aircraft as it progresses through the final stages of certification with the UK CAA and EASA, as well as providing initial production capacity ahead of entry into service.

Key targeted capabilities of Vertical's hybrid-electric variant:

Range: Up to 1,000 miles, a 10-fold increase from its all-electric aircraft.

Up to 1,000 miles, a 10-fold increase from its all-electric aircraft. Payload: Configurable to carry up to 1,100 kilograms in Valo's class-leading airframe capacity.

Configurable to carry up to 1,100 kilograms in Valo's class-leading airframe capacity. Stealth advantages: Low noise and heat signatures make the hybrid variant well-suited for sensitive missions.

Low noise and heat signatures make the hybrid variant well-suited for sensitive missions. Crewed and uncrewed capabilities: Hybrid-electric technology capable of being deployed autonomously, remotely, or with a pilot. Uncrewed capabilities can be seamlessly integrated into the existing Flight Control System being developed by Honeywell.

Hybrid-electric technology capable of being deployed autonomously, remotely, or with a pilot. Uncrewed capabilities can be seamlessly integrated into the existing Flight Control System being developed by Honeywell. Mission resilience: Built off the Valo's industry-leading redundancy and damage tolerance, boosting confidence for mission-critical operations.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace is a global aerospace and technology company pioneering electric aviation. Vertical is creating a safer, cleaner, and quieter way to travel. Valo is a piloted, four-passenger, Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, with zero operating emissions. Vertical is also developing a hybrid-electric variant, offering increased range and mission flexibility to meet the evolving needs of the advanced air mobility market.

Vertical combines partnerships with leading aerospace companies, including Honeywell, Syensqo and Aciturri, with its own proprietary battery and propeller technology to develop the world's most advanced and safest eVTOL.

Vertical has c.1,500 pre-orders of Valo, with customers across four continents, including American Airlines, Avolon, Bristow, GOL and Japan Airlines. Certain customer obligations are expected to be fulfilled via third-party agreements. Headquartered in Bristol, UK, Vertical's experienced leadership team comes from top-tier aerospace and automotive companies such as Rolls-Royce, Airbus, GM, and Leonardo. Together, they have previously certified and supported over 30 different civil and military aircraft and propulsion systems.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Any express or implied statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding: statements regarding our manufacturing facilities and battery production capabilities; integration testing for the hybrid-electric propulsion system; the design and manufacture of the Valo aircraft and the hybrid-electric variant; certification and the commercialization of the Valo aircraft and the hybrid-electric variant on any particular timeline or at all, the completion of piloted flight test programme; the features and capabilities of the Valo aircraft and the hybrid-electric variant our ability and plans to raise additional capital to fund our operations; our plans for capital expenditures which could be higher than anticipated; expectations surrounding pre-orders and commitments; the assumptions underlying the Company's Flightpath 2030 goals; as well as statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "forecast," "estimate," "may," "should," "anticipate," "will," "aim," "potential," "continue," "are likely to" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Important factors that may affect actual results and cause the results reflected in such targets, expectations and estimates not to be achieved including, among other things, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business, industry performance, the regulatory environment, and general business and economic conditions, as discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 24, 2026, as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and accordingly undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than to the extent required by applicable law.

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Contacts:

For more information:



Justin Bates, Head of Communications justin.bates@vertical-aerospace.com +44 7878 357463

Samuel Emden, Head of Investor Affairs samuel.emden@vertical-aerospace.com +447816 459 904