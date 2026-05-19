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PR Newswire
19.05.2026 12:06 Uhr
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H.I.G. Capital: H.I.G. Bayside Capital Europe Completes Refinancing of Lifeways Group

LONDON, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.G. Bayside Capital Europe ("Bayside"), the European special situations and capital solutions affiliate of H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $75 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce its financing of Lifeways Group ("Lifeways" or the "Company"), the UK's leading provider of high-acuity support services, backed by Fidera Group and Barings. H.I.G. Bayside is providing a £90m unitranche term loan facility to support the refinancing of the Company's existing debt structure.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Lifeways is the UK's largest provider of high-acuity support services for individuals with learning disabilities, autism, mental health conditions, physical disabilities, and other complex needs. The Company delivers services to over 4,000 service users across approximately 1,100 locations nationwide.

The new five-year facility refinances the existing term loan and provides a strong platform for Lifeways' management team to continue executing its growth strategy, including expanding supported living capacity, investing in service quality, and enhancing operational infrastructure.

Mathilde Malezieux, Managing Director at H.I.G. Bayside, commented: "Lifeways is a high-quality and resilient provider of essential care services, with a leading market position in a growing and structurally supported sector. The Company has demonstrated strong EBITDA growth in recent years, underpinned by a successful operational transformation, improved governance, and a clear focus on delivering high-quality outcomes for service users. H.I.G. Bayside's capital solutions loan refinances the existing capital structure and provides flexibility to support Lifeways' next phase of growth. We look forward to partnering with Andrea Kinkade and Kieron Steele, alongside the wider Lifeways, Fidera, and Barings teams, to continue strengthening Lifeways' services."

Andrea Kinkade, Chief Executive Officer of Lifeways, commented: "Lifeways has undergone a significant operational transformation in recent years, with a renewed focus on quality of care, governance, and efficiency, alongside meaningful investment in our people, digital infrastructure, and service offering. We are delighted to partner with H.I.G. Bayside for this exciting next phase of growth. This new financing provides a stable and flexible capital structure that will enable us to continue delivering high-quality outcomes for the people we support, expand our supported living and mental health services, and execute our long-term growth strategy across the UK."

About H.I.G. Bayside Capital

H.I.G. Bayside is the special situations affiliate of H.I.G. Capital. Focused on middle market companies, H.I.G. Bayside invests across several segments of the primary and secondary debt capital markets with an emphasis on long-term returns. With eight offices throughout the U.S. and Europe and over 500 investment professionals to draw upon, H.I.G. Bayside has the experience, resources, and flexibility required to generate superior risk-adjusted returns. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. Bayside website at bayside.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $75 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Stamford in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

  • H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.
  • H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.
  • H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.
  • H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

Contacts:

Andrew Scotland
Co-Head of H.I.G. Bayside Europe
ascotland@bayside.com

Mathilde Malezieux
Managing Director
H.I.G. Bayside Europe
mmalezieux@bayside.com

Tom Newman
Managing Director
H.I.G. Bayside Europe
tnewman@bayside.com

H.I.G. Capital
10 Grosvenor Street
2nd Floor
London W1K 4QB
United Kingdom
P: +44 (0) 207 318 5700
hig.com

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hig-bayside-capital-europe-completes-refinancing-of-lifeways-group-302775275.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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