Marimaca Copper Corp.: Drilling Program at Pampa Medina Continues to Demonstrate Continuity and Scale of Sediment-Hosted Copper System

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Marimaca Copper Corp. ("Marimaca Copper" or the "Company") (TSX:MARI)(ASX:MC2) is pleased to report new assay results from its ongoing 2026 step-out exploration drilling programs at the Pampa Medina deposit, located at low altitude approximately 28km east of the Company's Marimaca Oxide Deposit ("MOD") (Figure 1). The program includes drilling on 150m intervals to test the continuity between previous 300m scouting holes and continues to demonstrate the exceptional grade and continuity of the high-grade manto-type copper-silver mineralization, across the initial 3km x 1.5km area of interest. Results from the current exploration drilling further validates the consistency of both oxide and sulphide mineralisation across the high-grade central zone. Step-out drilling continues to expand the mineralized sedimentary horizon, with high-grade intercepts reported over 300m from previous drilling in the south-western area of interest (Figure 2).
SPRD-06 contains 5 high-grade vertically stacked mantos (each of strong grade-thickness) across a total mineralized package of sediments and tuffs exceeding 400m in thickness
Stacking of multiple high-grade mineralized sedimentary units is a key difference between other known sedimentary hosted copper deposits globally (e.g. Kupferschiefer, Kamoa-Kakula)
Additional drilling at 150m spacing continues to demonstrate the continuity of the high-grade copper mantos with multiple holes returning high grades over significant thickness (Figure 3)
SPRD-06 - drilled between previously released holes SMRD-16 and SMRD-20 on 150m spacing and intersected high-grade mineralization sections hosted in the upper and lower sediments
Broader intercept of 424m of 0.58% Cu and 2.2g/t Ag from 424m, containing five high-grade, stacked mantos
32m of 1.02% Cu and 3.1 g/t Ag from 432m (oxide)
8m of 2.54% Cu and 21.0 g/t Ag from 494m within 22m of 1.23% Cu and 11.8 g/t Ag from 492m (mixed)
12m of 2.23% Cu and 19.7 g/t Ag from 568m within 22m of 1.53% Cu and 13.6 g/t Ag from 564m (sulphide)
10m of 1.38% Cu and 4.4 g/t Ag from 698m (sulphide)
8m of 1.29% Cu and 10.8 g/t Ag from 752m (sulphide)
SPRD-02 - step-out drilling between previously released holes SMD-02 and SMRD-22 on 150m spacing intersected mineralization in the near-surface upper volcanics and lower sediments
166m of 0.50% Cu and 3.9 g/t Ag from 222m (oxide), including
24m of 1.17% Cu and 11.8g/t Ag from 222m, including
10m of 2.47% Cu and 27.4g/t Ag from 228m (oxide)
14m of 1.07% Cu and 6.6 g/t Ag from 300m (oxide)
6m of 0.94% Cu from 520m (sulphide) within 12m of 0.64% Cu from 520m
SWRD-05 drilled 300m south of previously released SWRD-02 intersected high-grade mineralization in the lower sediments
30m of 1.00% Cu and 7.3 g/t Ag (sulphide) from 536m, including
4m of 2.29% Cu and 29.0 g/t Ag from 596m (sulphide)
Both within 68m of 0.73% Cu and 5.1 g/t Ag from 532m (sulphide)
SPRD-01 - step-out drilling 150m north of previously released SMD-02 also intersected high-grade near-surface volcanics and upper sediments
146m of 0.41% Cu and 1.9g/t Ag from 286m, including
50m of 0.56% Cu and 2.4g/t Ag (oxide) from 290m, including
10m of 1.90% Cu and 10.6g/t Ag from 306m
24m of 0.61% Cu and 1.7g/t Ag from 372m (mixed), including
14m of 0.79% Cu and 2.9g/t Ag from 382m
SPRD-03 - step-out drilling 150m south of previously released hole SMRD-13 intersected mineralization in the near-surface volcanics and but was affected by pre and post mineral dyking
14m of 0.31% Cu from 52m (oxide), including
8m of 0.42% Cu from 56 m
Further assays from the step-out program focused on the south-western extent of the sediment horizon partially affected by subparallel WNW late faulting and dyking. However, mineralization now extends to the upper volcanics adding continuity to the rock units covering the sediments.
SWRD-07, drilled 300m west of SWRD-06B, intersected mineralization in the upper sediments and basement metasediments but was impacted by pre and post mineral dykes
20m of 0.52% Cu and 5.1g/t Ag from 436m (sulphide)
SWRD-06B, drilled 300m west of SWRD-05, intersected the lower manto in the interbedded siltstone, sandstone and tuff sequence
4m of 1.15% Cu and 27.0g/t Ag from 644m (sulphide)
SWRD-08A, drilled 300m west of previously released SWRD-04, intersected mineralization in the upper volcanics and upper sediment horizon
28m of 0.52% Cu and 1.5g/t Ag from 202m (oxide)
12m of 0.67% Cu and 3.2g/t Ag from 418m (mixed)
6m of 1.01% Cu and 11.0g/t Ag from 454m (mixed)
SWRD-09, drilled 300m west of previously released SMRD-33 intersected mineralization near-surface volcanics and the lower manto
10m of 0.62% Cu and 7.8g/t Ag from 168m within 16m of 0.45% Cu and 5.3g/t Ag from 166m (oxide)
6m of 0.82% Cu and 3.7g/t Ag from 594m (mixed)
SMRD-14 drilled 300m north of hole SWRD-08A, intersected mineralization hosted by sandstones from the upper sedimentary unit
8m of 0.52% Cu from 408 m within 12m of 0.40% Cu from 406 m (oxide)
8m of 0.67% Cu from 432m within 14m of 0.54% Cu from 428 m (oxide)
14m of 0.51% Cu and 1.12 g/t Ag from 478 m (mixed)
Sergio Rivera, VP Exploration of Marimaca Copper, commented:
"Our 2026 step-out drilling program continues to deliver exceptional results at Pampa Medina. We are not only seeing consistent, high-grade copper intersections, with multiple broad intervals returning above 2% copper across the western step-out holes, but also compelling continuity in the central high-grade zone (Figures 2, 3 and 4). Multiple holes in this release intersected >3 high-grade stacked mantos each reporting thick intersections of strong grades.
The copper and silver mineralisation we see across both the oxide and sulphide zones is consistent with our geological model and confirms the scale and grade potential of the Pampa Medina system. We are increasingly confident that we are dealing with a deposit of genuine district significance."
Overview of Pampa Medina
Pampa Medina is a manto-style copper deposit dominantly hosted in Jurassic-Triassic sedimentary units (sandstones, conglomerates, tuffs and black shales) overlain by andesitic volcanics and underlain by an Upper Paleozoic complex of metamorphosed sediments, volcanics and intrusions. Key lithological units are intruded by a dyke swarm and affected by post mineral normal faulting. Copper was originally identified in near-surface oxide mineralization dominated by atacamite, chrysocolla and both secondary chalcocite, and has now been identified in high-grade zones of bornite, chalcopyrite, covellite and chalcocite which extend at depth beyond the oxide-primary transition. Elevated silver grades are present in in both oxide and sulphide copper-mineralized zones and are generally correlated with copper grade.
Following Marimaca's consolidation of the project area and surrounding land packages in 2024, the Company reinterpreted all available geological information and developed an updated geological model for Pampa Medina, which identified the lower sedimentary units of interbedded sandstones, shales, tuffs and conglomerates as the priority target horizons for future drilling. Marimaca's 2026 drilling campaign will focus on three priority goals: definition of the high-grade central zone, delineating the identified oxide extensions, and further step-out drilling to test potential extensions of the broader system identified in geophysical work completed to date.
Figure 3 - Cross Section Looking North - Pampa Medina 7,440,950 N
Hole
Total Depth (m)
From (m)
To (m)
Intersection (m)
% CuT
g/t Ag
SPRD-01
792
286
432
146
0.41
1.9
Including
290
340
50
0.56
2.4
Including
306
316
10
1.90
10.6
And
372
396
24
0.61
1.7
Including
382
396
14
0.79
2.9
SPRD-02
750
222
388
166
0.50
3.9
Including
222
246
24
1.17
11.8
Including
228
238
10
2.47
27.4
Including
234
238
4
4.60
50.5
And
300
314
14
1.07
6.6
520
532
12
0.64
-
Including
520
526
6
0.94
-
SPRD-03
700
52
66
14
0.31
-
Including
56
64
8
0.42
-
SPRD-06
904
424
848
424
0.38
2.2
Including
432
464
32
1.02
3.1
And
492
514
22
1.23
11.8
Including
494
502
8
2.54
21.0
Including
500
502
2
4.14
29.0
And
562
584
22
1.53
13.6
Including
568
576
8
2.70
24.5
And
698
708
10
1.38
4.4
Including
752
760
8
1.29
10.8
SWRD-05
886
26
36
10
0.64
-
532
600
68
0.73
5.1
Including
534
570
36
0.94
6.3
Including
536
566
30
1.00
7.3
Including
536
546
10
1.30
12.4
And
564
566
2
2.36
26.0
And
596
600
4
2.29
29.0
SWRD-06B
860
644
648
4
1.15
27.0
SWRD-07
750
428
458
30
0.42
3.4
Including
436
456
20
0.52
5.1
454
460
6
1.01
11.0
538
544
6
0.35
-
SWRD-08A
500
202
230
28
0.52
1.5
418
430
12
0.67
3.2
454
460
6
1.01
11.0
SWRD-09
950
166
182
16
0.45
5.3
Including
168
178
10
0.62
7.8
592
608
16
0.68
3.4
Including
594
600
6
0.82
3.7
SMRD-14
838
406
418
12
0.40
-
Including
408
416
8
0.52
-
428
442
14
0.54
-
Including
432
440
8
0.67
-
478
492
14
0.51
1.1
Table 1: Table of Intersections
Hole
Easting
Northing
Elevation
Azimuth
Inclination
Depth
SPRD-01
407096.31
7440949.82
1269.09
270
-60
792.2
SPRD-02
407098.68
7440648.05
1268.8
270
-60
750
SPRD-03
407341.64
7440651.25
1267.52
270
-60
700
SPRD-06
406499.04
7440953.32
1282.57
270
-60
904
SWRD-05
406150.79
7440199.24
1285.23
270
-55
886
SWRD-06B
405843.17
7440197.99
1291.39
270
-55
860
SWRD-07
405601.01
7440201.3
1297.84
270
-55
750
SWRD-08A
405591.6
7440489.96
1300.92
270
-55
500
SWRD-09
405898.26
7441100.06
1299.97
270
-55
950
SMRD-14
405498.93
7440800.38
1305.9
270
-60
838
Table 2: Drill Collars
Sampling and Assay Protocols
True widths are estimated as 80-90% of reported intervals, based on down-hole bedding and structural measurements. DDH holes were sampled on a 2m continuous basis, halved by a conventional core splitter on site with one half sent to the Andes Analytical Assay preparation laboratory in Copiapó and the pulps then sent to the same company laboratory in Santiago for assaying. Samples were prepared using the following standard protocol: drying; crushing all sample to -1/4" and passing through a secondary crusher to better than 80% passing -10#; homogenizing; splitting; pulverizing a 400-600g subsample to 95% passing -150#; and a 125g split of this sent for assaying. All samples were assayed for sequential copper %CuT (total copper); %CuS (acid soluble copper), %CuCN (cyanide soluble copper) and CuRes (residual copper), In addition to copper analyses, multi-element analysis including silver (Ag) was undertaken using ICP (multi-element Optical Inductively Coupled Plasma). A full QA/QC program, involving insertion of appropriate blanks, standards and duplicates was employed with acceptable results. Pulps and sample rejects are stored by Marimaca Copper for future reference.
Qualified Person / Competent Person
The technical information in this news release, including the information that relates to geology, drilling and mineralization was prepared under the supervision of, or has been reviewed by Sergio Rivera, Vice President of Exploration, Marimaca Copper Corp, a geologist with more than 40 years of experience and a member of the Colegio de Geólogos de Chile and of the Institute of Mining Engineers of Chile, and who is the Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101 responsible for the design and execution of the drilling program.
The information in this announcement which relates to exploration results for the Pampa Medina Project is based on, and fairly reflects, information and supporting documentation prepared by Sergio Rivera, VP Exploration of Marimaca, a Competent Person who is a member of the Comision Minera (Chilean Mining Commission), Colegio de Geólogos de Chile and of the Institute of Mining Engineers of Chile. Mr. Rivera has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr. Rivera consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Contact Information
For further information please visit www.marimaca.com or contact:
Tavistock
+44 (0) 207 920 3150
Emily Moss
marimaca@tavistock.co.uk
Forward Looking Statements
This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under (without limitation) applicable Canadian securities legislation, including, without limitation, statements regarding the development of activities at Pampa Medina, the potential growth of Pampa Medina, and the discovery's potential to complement the MOD. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Marimaca Copper, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: risks that the development activities at Pampa Medina will not progress as anticipated, or at all, risks related to share price and market conditions, the inherent risks involved in the mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, the uncertainties involved in interpreting drilling results and other geological data, fluctuating metal prices, the possibility of project delays or cost overruns or unanticipated excessive operating costs and expenses, uncertainties related to the necessity of financing, uncertainties relating to regulatory procedure and timing for permitting submissions and reviews, the availability of and costs of financing needed in the future as well as those factors disclosed in the annual information form of the Company dated March 27, 2025 and other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedar.com). Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Marimaca Copper undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements contained herein whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
None of the TSX, ASX or the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This announcement was authorised for release to the ASX by the Board of Directors of the Company.
Appendix 1 - JORC Code 2012 Table 1 (ASX Listing Rule 5.7.1)
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Sampling techniques
All current drilling conducted at Sierra Medina, which includes the Pampa Medina deposit, was completed under the supervision of a registered professional geologist as a Competent Person/Qualified Person (QP) who is responsible and accountable for the planning, execution, and supervision of all exploration activity as well as the implementation of quality assurance programs and reporting.
Drilling techniques
Drill sample recovery
Logging
Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
Verification of sampling and assaying
Location of data points
Data spacing and distribution
Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
Sample security
Audits or reviews
Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Mineral tenement and land tenure status
Exploration done by other parties
1. Pampa Medina Concessions
2. Madrugador Concessions
Geology
Drill hole Information
Data aggregation methods
Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths
Diagrams
Balanced reporting
Other substantive exploration data
Further work
SOURCE: Marimaca Copper Corp.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/drilling-program-at-pampa-medina-continues-to-demonstrate-continuity-and-scale-of-1167624