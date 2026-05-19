Clarity applies contextual understanding to market intelligence, enabling auditable, high-quality AI wealth advisory for financial institutions

motif, the AI wealth advisory company backed by Liminal (a venture creation group founded by Temasek), today launched Clarity, an AI financial intelligence system that tracks how markets, assets and financial relationships connect, and how and why they change over time, building enriched connections that deliver the kind of structured, sourced insight that financial institutions have never had, even with dedicated analyst teams.

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motif Launches Clarity, a First-of-Its-Kind AI Financial Intelligence System

Financial institutions integrate Clarity into their products so customers can make better-informed investment decisions, while analysts and product teams use it to track market shifts and plan accordingly. Informed investors engage more and stay longer, and for the institutions serving them, that engagement translates directly into retention and profitability.

Multiple financial institutions have contracts ahead of launch, collectively representing over 1.5 million end users and billions in assets under management.

The Technology Behind Clarity

Clarity only ingests verified, high-quality sources, from analyst research and regulatory filings to earnings reports and macro data. What goes in matters as much as what comes out. It treats every relationship as a first-class object with structured metadata: how it was established, current and previous states, which sources support it, confidence levels, and when it was last verified. When new information arrives, Clarity records both old and new states along with the cause of the change.

No AI product has combined these capabilities into a single architecture with full lifecycle tracking.

How Institutions Use Clarity

Clarity powers AI advisory agents delivered as a modular API and SDK. Institutions plug it into existing products, choose the agents they need, configure tone and language to match their brand, and deploy in days.

"AI products in financial services are wrappers around language models connected to data feeds. They retrieve information, they don't understand it. That doesn't work. Hallucinations, inconsistency, zero understanding. So we rebuilt from the ground up," said Mario Leoni, co-founder and CEO of motif.

About motif

motif is an AI wealth advisory company headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. Founded in December 2024 by Mario Leoni and Andras Hejj, motif equips financial institutions with agent-powered advisory they integrate into their own products. For more information, visit chatwithmotif.com or contact mario@chatwithmotif.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260511241653/en/

Contacts:

Mario Leoni, CEO mario@motifapp.ai

Media Pack: https://bit.ly/clarity_rls

Web: chatwithmotif.com