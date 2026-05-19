Miami International Holdings Announces Launch of Tini Bloomberg 100 Index Futures on MIAX Futures

PRINCETON, N.J. and MIAMI, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIAX) (NYSE: MIAX), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today announced the successful launch of Tini Bloomberg 100 Index Futures - the first in a suite of equity index products based on Bloomberg Indices' portfolio of equity indices launching exclusively on MIAX Futures.

Additionally, Tini Bloomberg 500 Index Futures will launch on May 31 (June 1 trade date), and Bloomberg 500 Futures will launch on June 7 (June 8 trade date). These three new products will be listed on MIAX Futures and will clear at the Options Clearing Corporation (OCC).

"MIAX's new products based on Bloomberg indices are designed to help both retail and institutional investors gain and manage exposure to the largest companies in the U.S.," said Thomas P. Gallagher, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MIAX. "We believe that Bloomberg Indices' transparent, rules-based methodology provides a meaningful structural advantage among competing futures and options market benchmarks, designed to eliminate subjectivity and delays that the market will come to appreciate particularly as the IPO pipeline improves."

"This launch marks an important step forward in the evolution of equity index markets," said Emanuele Di Stefano, Head of Index Product, Bloomberg Index Services Limited. "The Bloomberg 500 and 100 were built to set a new standard for U.S. equity benchmarks; transparent, systematically constructed, and designed to quickly adapt to changes in market composition.

Mr. Gallagher added, "We're grateful to Bloomberg for its ongoing collaboration in the development of these products, and are confident in the long-term opportunity this product suite creates for MIAX, Bloomberg, and our members."

MIAX previously announced its licensing agreement with Bloomberg Index Services Limited (Bloomberg Indices) to develop a suite of index futures, options on futures, and cash options products based on Bloomberg Indices' portfolio of benchmarks.

For more information, visit www.miaxglobal.com/bloomberg-equity-index-products.

About MIAX

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MIAX) is a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes and geographies. MIAX operates eight exchanges across options, futures, equities and international markets including MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl, MIAX Emerald, MIAX Sapphire, MIAX Pearl Equities, MIAX Futures, The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and The International Stock Exchange (TISE). MIAX also owns Dorman Trading, a full-service Futures Commission Merchant. To learn more about MIAX, please visit www.miaxglobal.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include the risks and uncertainties listed in Miami International Holdings, Inc.'s (together with its subsidiaries, the Company) public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In providing forward-looking statements, the Company is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

MIAX Contacts:

Media

media@miaxglobal.com

Investors

investor.relations@miaxglobal.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2635716/MIAX_new_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/miami-international-holdings-announces-launch-of-tini-bloomberg-100-index-futures-on-miax-futures-302775686.html