ACE Money Transfer: ACE Reaches Profitability Within Six Months in Ireland, Reinforcing Our European Growth Strategy

Irish-led operations deliver a rapid path to profitability, strong operational efficiency, and accelerating commercial momentum across Europe

DUBLIN, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACE Money Transfer today announced that its Irish operations have reached profitability, a milestone that reflects strong execution, strategic growth, and significant early demand for the company's regulated cross-border payment services across Europe.

Momentum has built quickly across major European remittance corridors, with growing customer adoption of ACE Money Transfer's secure, digitally enabled payment services. The performance reinforces Ireland's position as the company's strategic, regulatory and operational hub for Europe.

Authorisation by the Central Bank of Ireland, combined with Ireland's standing as one of Europe's leading fintech jurisdictions, gave ACE Money Transfer a foundation of regulatory readiness, strong governance, and a scalable operating model from day one.

Building on this early traction, ACE expects momentum to extend across European corridors in the coming quarters, supported by a positive financial and operating model built for sustainable, capital-efficient expansion.

The speed to profitability validates ACE product-market fit and the scalability of its European model. The milestone also reflects rising customer adoption of digital remittance services supported by resilient payment infrastructure, competitive pricing, and a relentless focus on customer trust and experience.

Looking ahead, growth is expected to be powered by sustained market demand, broader adoption of digital remittance services, and strategic corridor expansion anchored by our Irish operations.

"Reaching profitability within months of launch tells us two things: the European market wants what we are offering, and our team has the discipline to deliver it," said Arslan Naeem, CEO at ACE Money Transfer IE Ltd. "Ireland gives us the regulatory foundation and operational scale to build on that and our customers are telling us, through their trust, that we're on the right track.

From Dublin, we are building a durable, risk and compliance-led foundation for ACE Money Transfer's long-term growth across Europe."

Our Irish operations underscores ACE Money Transfer's long-term commitment to regulated growth, strong governance, and seamless cross-border connectivity. As the company extends its European footprint, the focus remains on advancing digital financial inclusion, compliance-led innovation, and reliable remittance solutions for globally connected communities.

Media Contact:

Name: Sami Ullah Baig

Email: sami.ullah@acemoneytransfer.com

Phone No: +923443444431

About ACE Money Transfer

ACE Money Transfer IE Ltd is the European operating entity of ACE Money Transfer, licensed by the Central Bank of Ireland and headquartered in Dublin. AMTL serves as the strategic hub for the group's European operations, delivering secure, digitally enabled cross-border payment services to customers across the region. ACE Money Transfer is a global remittance provider focused on trusted, compliant, and customer-centric financial services for globally connected communities.

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