IsoFusion Celebrates 35 Years of Connecting Communities and Businesses to the Internet

Founded as ISOMEDIA in 1991, the Company Has Grown From an Early Internet Provider Into a National Fiber-to-the-Home, Colocation, Connectivity and IT Solutions Company Serving Communities and Businesses Across the U.S.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / IsoFusion, one of Washington state's oldest established privately held internet, colocation, and connectivity providers, is celebrating 35 years in business, marking a milestone that reflects the company's growth from its early days as ISOMEDIA, a small Pacific Northwest internet services company, into a national provider of fiber internet, community broadband, colocation, network operations, and business connectivity solutions.

ISOMEDIA began during the earliest years of the commercial internet era, serving customers through dial-up internet access, bulletin board services, data services, and business connectivity solutions. Over three decades later, the company has evolved alongside the Internet itself, expanding into managed colocation services, custom community fiber-to-the-home network solutions, and one of the largest Open Access fiber Internet service providers serving multiple cities across the United States.

IsoFusion's GigabitNow broadband fiber networks pass over 135,000 homes and businesses and are continuing to grow every month. These markets include large municipal Open Access fiber networks, private community fiber network operations, broadband service delivery to senior-living communities, and underserved rural regions seeking better connectivity. These communities benefit from IsoFusion's decades of operational expertise and strong focus on the customer experience - reflected in exceptionally low subscriber attrition. A remarkable evolution from the company's beginnings as a small start-up 35 years ago.

"Reaching 35 years in business is an incredible milestone, and it is especially meaningful because this company has grown through every major era of the internet," said Stephen Milton, founder and CEO/CTO of IsoFusion. "We started as a small company in Redmond, Washington, and today we are building and operating fiber networks across the country, delivering reliable connectivity that communities and businesses depend on every day. What has never changed is our commitment to doing the work the right way and taking care of our customers."

Today, IsoFusion continues to serve customers coast to coast through GigabitNow, its fiber-to-the-home internet service division, and Colocation Northwest, its colocation services division, while maintaining its commitment to providing reliable, local internet access to customers in the Pacific Northwest through a family of brands including Connect Northwest, OneServer Hosting, TrueRing, and Seanet.

"For 35 years, IsoFusion has been built by people who understand that Internet connectivity is not just a product - it is an essential part of modern life," said Dan Sivils, President and Chief Operating Officer of IsoFusion. "Many members of our team have been with IsoFusion for 10 to 20 years, some even longer. That continuity gives us an incredible depth of experience and keeps us focused on what matters most: delivering the best customer experience possible and earning our customers' trust every day."

As IsoFusion celebrates this anniversary, the company remains focused on continued growth across fiber internet, community broadband, colocation, and business connectivity services. With more than three decades of experience and a continued commitment to customer service, IsoFusion is positioned to keep helping communities and businesses connect, operate, and grow well into the future.

For More Information, Go To: https://www.isofusion.com/about/35-years

About IsoFusion

Founded in Redmond, Washington, in 1991 as ISOMEDIA, IsoFusion is a privately held internet and IT solutions provider headquartered in the Seattle area. The company provides a full range of services, including fiber connectivity and managed data center and colocation services, and business IT solutions across the United States. Through its family of brands, including GigabitNow, Colocation Northwest, Connect Northwest, OneServer Hosting, TrueRing, and Seanet, IsoFusion serves residential communities, businesses, and enterprise customers with reliable internet, fiber, colocation, and network services. A competitive local exchange carrier (CLEC) in the states of Washington and Indiana, as well as a CPCN in the state of California.

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SOURCE: IsoFusion

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/isofusion-celebrates-35-years-of-connecting-communities-and-businesses-to-the-in-1166788