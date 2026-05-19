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WKN: A2P4YL | ISIN: CA82831T1093 | Ticker-Symbol: 1OC
Tradegate
19.05.26 | 13:34
0,525 Euro
+2,34 % +0,012
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SILVER TIGER METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SILVER TIGER METALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5170,52214:35
0,5180,52514:30
ACCESS Newswire
19.05.2026 13:02 Uhr
124 Leser
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Silver Tiger Metals Inc.: Silver Tiger Metals Announces Graduation to the Toronto Stock Exchange

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (TSXV:SLVR) ("Silver Tiger" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has approved the listing of the Company's common shares for trading on the TSX.

The Company's common shares will commence trading on the TSX at the opening of market on May 21, 2026 under the symbol "SLVR". In connection with the graduation to the TSX, the Company's common shares will be voluntarily delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") effective at the close of market on May 20, 2026.

The Company's ticker symbol, "SLVR", will remain unchanged. Silver Tiger's shareholders are not required to take any action in connection with the graduation to the TSX.

Glenn Jessome, President and CEO, commented:

"Graduating to the Toronto Stock Exchange marks an important milestone for Silver Tiger and reflects the significant progress the Company has made in advancing the El Tigre Project. The Company believes a TSX listing will further enhance the Company's visibility within the investment community, improve trading liquidity and broaden our access to institutional investors as we continue to advance El Tigre."

About Silver Tiger Metals Inc.

Silver Tiger is constructing the El Tigre Stockwork Zone Project, a silver and gold heap leach project located in Sonora, Mexico. The project is 100% owned by Silver Tiger and covers over 37,000 hectares. The Technical Report entitled Stockwork Zone Pre-Feasibility Study and Underground Preliminary Economic Assessment of the El Tigre Silver-Gold Project Sonora, Mexico dated June 20, 2025 is available on SEDARPlus and under the Corporation's profile as well as on the Silver Tiger website at www.silvertigermetals.com.

Contact

Devin Devarennes
VP Corporate Development & Investor Relations
devin@silvertigermetals.com
(902) 233-3656

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Neither TSXV Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of Silver Tiger, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "may", "is expected to", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans", "projection", "could", "vision", "goals", "objective" and "outlook" and other similar words. Although Silver Tiger believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Silver Tiger's expectations include risks and uncertainties related to exploration, development, operations, commodity prices and global financial volatility, risk and uncertainties of operating in a foreign jurisdiction as well as additional risks described from time to time in the filings made by Silver Tiger with securities regulators.

SOURCE: Silver Tiger Metals Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/silver-tiger-metals-announces-graduation-to-the-toronto-stock-exchange-1168130

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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