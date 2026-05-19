Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) ("WELL" or the "Company"), a digital health company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, is pleased to announce that the Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") it filed with the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has been approved by the TSX and has subsequently entered into an automatic share purchase plan ("ASPP") with a broker in order to facilitate repurchases of the Company's common shares (the "Shares"). The NCIB is a renewal of its NCIB that is set to expire on May 19, 2026 (the "2025 NCIB").

WELL believes that purchases of its Shares pursuant to the NCIB may contribute to the facilitation of an orderly market and be in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. In the event that WELL believes that its Shares begin trading in a price range that does not adequately reflect their underlying value based on WELL's business prospects and financial position, WELL may purchase Shares pursuant to the NCIB. Depending upon future price movements and other factors, WELL believes that its outstanding Shares may represent an attractive investment and a desirable use of a portion of its corporate funds.

As of May 7, 2026, the Company had 255,408,705 Shares issued and outstanding. Under the NCIB, the Company may acquire up to an aggregate of 12,770,172 Shares over the next 12-month period, representing approximately 5.0% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Company. In accordance with TSX rules, daily purchases made by the Company on the TSX will not exceed 383,933 Shares, subject to certain prescribed exemptions, being 25% of the average daily trading volume over the preceding six calendar months of 1,535,732 Shares. The NCIB will be effective from May 21, 2026 to May 20, 2027. Purchases subject to this NCIB will be made on the open market through the facilities of the TSX and any Canadian alternative trading systems in Canada by a broker on behalf of the Company in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements. All Shares purchased under the NCIB will be returned to treasury for cancellation.

As of the date of the Company's application to the TSX for the NCIB, the Company purchased 654,100 Shares through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternative Canadian trading systems with a weighted average price of $4.31 per Share under the 2025 NCIB. Although the Company was eligible to purchase up to 6,329,136 Shares, the Company allocated funds to alternative capital allocation opportunities to provide greater returns to shareholders.

During the effective period of WELL's ASPP, WELL's broker may purchase Shares at times when WELL would not be active in the market due to insider trading rules and its own internal trading blackout periods. Purchases will be made by WELL's broker based upon parameters set by WELL when it is not in possession of any undisclosed material information about itself and its securities, and in accordance with the terms of the ASPP. Outside of the effective period of the ASPP, Shares may continue to be purchased in accordance with WELL's discretion, subject to applicable law. The ASPP has been entered into in accordance with the requirements of applicable Canadian securities laws.

To the knowledge of the Company, no director, senior officer, or other insider of the Company or any of their associates currently intends to sell any Shares under this bid. However, sales by such persons through the facilities of the TSX or any other available market or alternative trading system in Canada may occur if the personal circumstances of any such person change or if any such person makes a decision unrelated to these normal course purchases. The benefits to any such person whose Shares are purchased would be the same as the benefits available to all other holders whose Shares are purchased.

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per: "Hamed Shahbazi"

Hamed Shahbazi

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) is Canada's largest outpatient healthcare company and a leading provider of technology-enabled healthcare solutions. WELL is building the infrastructure for a healthier Canada, where every patient gets better care, every provider is empowered by AI, and every piece of health data is protected. WELL owns and operates more than 250 clinics in Canada, supporting more than 4 million annual patient visits. Through its subsidiary WELLSTAR, WELL provides electronic medical records, AI-powered clinical tools, patient engagement platforms and IT management services. WELL provides cybersecurity services through its CYBERWELL subsidiary. WELL is publicly traded on the TSX under the symbol "WELL" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more, please visit: www.well.company.

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Source: WELL Health Technologies Corp.