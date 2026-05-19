Rockwell Automation, Inc.: Rockwell Automation Announces New Research Showing UK manufacturers Shift from AI Adoption to Industrial Execution

New global report shows United Kingdom entering a more disciplined phase of digital transformation, where success is defined by execution, resilience and workforce capability rather than technology adoption alone

MILTON KEYNES, England, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced the UK findings of its 11th annual State of Smart Manufacturing Report.

The study, based on feedback from more than 1,500 manufacturing leaders globally, highlights a clear shift in how UK manufacturers are approaching digital transformation. With 87% of organizations now recognizing it as essential and allocating an average of 27% of operating budgets to industrial technology, the UK has moved beyond early-stage adoption and into a phase where digital investment must translate into operational performance.

"UK manufacturers are moving beyond experimentation into a phase where digital technologies must deliver consistent operational outcomes," said Phil Hadfield, UK managing director, Rockwell Automation. "The challenge is no longer access to technology, but the ability to embed it into production environments in a way that improves performance, resilience and competitiveness."

Artificial intelligence sits at the center of this transition. Nearly half of manufacturers have already invested in AI, and adoption of generative AI is now widespread. The focus, however, is shifting away from experimentation toward practical use cases that deliver measurable value. Cybersecurity has emerged as the leading AI application, followed closely by quality control and process optimization, reflecting a growing emphasis on protecting and stabilizing increasingly complex production environments.

This growing reliance on connected technologies is also reshaping risk. Half of UK manufacturers report experiencing at least one cyberattack in the past year, despite strong levels of investment in cybersecurity. The implication is clear: as digital maturity increases, so too does exposure. Cybersecurity is no longer a supporting function, but a central pillar of industrial strategy.

More broadly, UK manufacturing is showing clear signs of maturity. Smart manufacturing technologies are now widely deployed, and adoption is accelerating as organizations focus on scaling what works rather than piloting new tools. Artificial intelligence is increasingly seen as the technology most likely to deliver meaningful operational improvements, reinforcing its central role in the next phase of industrial transformation.

Taken together, the findings suggest that UK manufacturing is entering a new phase of digital transformation. The foundations have been laid, investment is established and adoption is widespread. The next challenge is execution - turning digital capability into consistent, scalable performance in an increasingly complex industrial landscape.

Research methodology

The State of Smart Manufacturing Report reflects insights from manufacturing leaders across multiple countries and sectors, including automotive, life sciences, consumer goods, and industrial manufacturing. The research explores adoption of advanced technologies including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital twins, and workforce transformation strategies, providing a comprehensive view of how manufacturers are evolving in response to increasing complexity and competitive pressure.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

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