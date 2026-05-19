Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1.700% Preisexplosion: Wird dieser US-Wolfram-Nanocap jetzt neu bewertet?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.05.2026 13:06 Uhr
176 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Cabrella Becomes First Shipping and Insurance Program to Offer Insured Same-Day Delivery for Luxury Goods

Partnership with Shipsi delivers fully insured nationwide same-day delivery with real-time driver tracking and customized delivery options - right from your Cabrella dashboard.

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabrella, a leading provider of shipping and insurance logistics risk management solutions, today announced that its clients will now have access to same-day delivery through a first-of-its-kind partnership with Shipsi, a consumer delivery experience platform that offers same-day delivery and other post-purchase lifecycle solutions. Cabrella is the first and only shipping and insurance company to offer insured same-day shipping - a capability that has not previously been available through any other provider in the market.

The service is available now, nationwide, for any Cabrella client whose shipment origin and destination fall within 20 miles of each other. When that condition is met, same-day delivery appears as a shipping option inside the Cabrella platform and via API. Clients can compare carriers and pricing in one place and select the option that best fits their shipment.

What the Service Includes

Every same-day shipment through Cabrella's Shipsi integration includes full insurance coverage under Cabrella's all-risk program, with claims paid on declared value, with coverage limits up to $150,000 available. A signature is included on every delivery with options for ID verification at drop off. Live driver tracking - from pickup to drop-off - gives both the shipper and the recipient real-time visibility into the shipment's status.

Deliveries are fulfilled by Shipsi's network, which operates across more than 5,000 cities nationally. The program requires no additional setup and will be automatically included for existing Cabrella members.

Why This Matters for the Luxury Market Segment

Buyers of high-value goods - jewelry, watches, collectibles, electronics, designer apparel and handbags - increasingly expect same-day delivery as a standard option, not a premium exception. An $8,000 purchase that can be delivered the same day it is ordered changes the economics of the sale and customer experience: it removes hesitation, reduces cart abandonment, and eliminates the window of time in which a buyer might reconsider.

This service is particularly valuable for business-to-business transactions and time-sensitive deliveries in metropolitan manufacturing hubs. In the jewelry trade, artisans, designers, wholesalers, and retailers can securely insure and track high-value items as they move through each stage of production, from raw materials to cutting, setting, and final assembly.

"Luxury buyers have changed their expectations, and the logistics industry has largely kept up with them on speed. The coverage side hadn't. A retailer offering same-day delivery on a $5,000 watch should be just as protected as they would be shipping that same watch through FedEx overnight. Now they are."
- Benjamin Meskin, Founder, Cabrella

The timing of this partnership, just weeks before JCK Las Vegas opens as the jewelry world's premier trade show, affords businesses from across the luxury sector the opportunity to offer insured, exceptional customer experiences.

Cabrella clients can access same-day delivery options through their existing platform dashboard and via API. Businesses interested in building a shipping program that includes insured same-day delivery should contact Cabrella at sales@cabrella.com.

About Cabrella

Cabrella is a technology-driven shipping insurance and logistics risk management platform, designed to give businesses enhanced control over shipping protection. By offering dynamic pricing, robust API integrations, and multi-carrier compatibility, Cabrella empowers e-commerce brands, logistics providers, and fulfillment centers to reduce losses, manage claims, and optimize their shipping operations globally.

About Shipsi

Shipsi is a consumer experience layer and delivery technology that sits across checkout and post-purchase, turning fulfillment into a controlled, brand-owned part of the customer journey. By shaping the decision at checkout and owning the delivery moment, Shipsi increases conversion, reduces post-purchase friction and operational cost, and turns delivery into a repeat purchase and loyalty driver for high touch brands.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2719320/Cabrella_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cabrella-becomes-first-shipping-and-insurance-program-to-offer-insured-same-day-delivery-for-luxury-goods-302775700.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.