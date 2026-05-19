Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - QScreen AI Inc. (CSE: QAI) (OTC Pink: PMEDF) (FSE: 3QP) ("QScreen" or "QAI"), an innovator in physiological AI screening, today announces the appointment of Lieutenant General Michael S. Groen (Ret.) to its Advisory Board. Lt. Gen. Groen is the former Director of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) at the US Department of Defense. Lt. Gen. Groen reviewed the QAI platform during a live demonstration in Toronto prior to confirming his appointment to the Advisory Board.

Who Lt. Gen. Groen Is

Michael Groen served 36 years in the United States Marine Corps. His final posting was Director of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center at the Pentagon, a Senate-confirmed position in which he led the Department of Defense's effort to develop, deploy, and scale artificial intelligence across the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Space Force, and the combatant commands. During his tenure, he led the Department of Defense's strategy for evaluating, deploying, and scaling artificial intelligence technologies across military operations.

Platform Validation and Institutional Relevance

Lt. Gen. Groen reviewed the QAI Platform through a live demonstration in Toronto on May 11, 2026 prior to joining the Advisory Board. QScreen believes his experience across defense, AI deployment, and government operations will support commercialization efforts in correctional health, national defense, and federal security markets where operational reliability and institutional credibility are critical.

QAI Platform is a proprietary physiological AI screening platform designed to identify probable impairment patterns and substance classes in real time from a standard camera, without a blood test, breathalyzer, or urine sample. Using existing hardware, the platform analyzes 34 physiological signals across camera and voice modalities and administers 13 validated clinical instruments, including assessments related to intoxication and withdrawal-associated conditions. The platform is designed to analyze physiological signals associated with multiple substance classes, including alcohol, opioids, benzodiazepines, stimulants, and cannabis with an additional ability to identify opioid and benzodiazepine withdrawal independently from intoxication-related indicators.

Commercial and Institutional Market Opportunities

Lt. Gen. Groen and Global Frontier Advisors are supporting QScreen's commercialization efforts across correctional health, defense, transportation, and federal security environments where rapid physiological screening, documentation, and operational readiness are increasingly becoming institutional priorities.

US Correctional Health - Approximately 4,800 federal, state, and local correctional facilities processing 7.9 million jail admissions annually, with an identified addressable pipeline of 300 to 500 unit deployments.¹ Coroner juries across North America have issued explicit recommendations for clinical substance assessment tools at the point of intake. The Company believes correctional intake represents a significant opportunity for technology-enabled clinical assessment and documentation tools.

National Defense and Department of Defense - Approximately 4,800 US military sites worldwide.² In 2024, the DoD reported substance use disorders among the primary reasons for medical encounters by active duty service members, accounting for 15.5% of hospital bed days. Potential QAI applications include personnel readiness, safety screening, and operational monitoring in high-consequence environments.

TSA and Federal Security - Approximately 50,000 Transportation Security Officers subject to a statutory daily fitness-for-duty mandate under TSA Management Directive 1100.33-1.³ QAI provides a five-minute documented physiological assessment that addresses both the compliance requirement and the security gap it was designed to close.

Lt. Gen. Groen joins an Advisory Board that includes José Humberto "Beto" Vargas García, former Vice President at Union Pacific and Board Director of Ferromex, who supports the Company's commercial engagement efforts across North American rail and logistics markets.

Lt. Gen. Groen commented, "I have spent years working on transformational technology, and its responsible application in markets, research, and society. What I see in the QScreen AI platform is an innovative use of technology in an environment that has broad applicability. Reading physiological signals in real time is a real key for human safety, early detection, and effective care in so many challenging human environments. Whatever business we are in, care and management of human interactions is so important. This technology is truly transformational and can potentially redefine 'safety' in a broad range of use-cases. The impacts on workforces, patients, health monitoring, intake management, workplace safety, and early notification of symptoms are game-changing. Using readily available hardware, QScreen AI delivers detection, safety, assurance and so much more, in minutes. Without QScreen AI, institutions bear significant risk in building safe and effective environments that protect humans and those who care for them."

Dr. Rahul Kushwah, COO of QScreen AI Inc., stated:

"Lt. Gen. Groen helped lead the Department of Defense's adoption of artificial intelligence across some of the most demanding operational environments in the world. He has evaluated AI platforms at the highest institutional levels, and his decision to join QScreen following a live demonstration of the platform is a significant milestone for the Company. Combined with Beto Vargas's relationships across North American rail and logistics, we believe QScreen is continuing to build the strategic relationships needed to advance commercialization across defense, correctional health, transportation, and institutional safety markets."

The Company expects Lt. Gen. Groen to support strategic engagement efforts across defense, correctional health, transportation, and institutional safety markets.

¹ Bureau of Justice Statistics, Jails Report Series: 2024 Preliminary Data Release (December 2025); Prison Policy Initiative, Mass Incarceration: The Whole Pie 2025.

² US Department of Defense Base Structure Report; USAFacts analysis of DoD installation data (2024).

³ Transportation Security Administration, TSA At a Glance (tsa.gov); TSA 2024 Year in Review, January 2025.

About QScreen AI Inc.

QScreen AI Inc. (CSE: QAI) (OTC: PMEDF) (FSE: 3QP) is a health technology company building a proprietary artificial intelligence engine with quantum inspired computing and advanced physiological sensing to clinical and occupational health assessments across correctional facilities, addiction medicine rehabilitation, and industrial workforce screening in multiple jurisdictions. For more information visit www.q-screen.ai

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. The validation used simulated scenarios and synthetic patient data; live performance may differ materially. The platform is a clinical decision support tool requiring confirmation by a licensed healthcare professional before any action is taken. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulations under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

QScreen AI screening tools provide risk assessment and decision support only. They are not diagnostic medical devices and are not intended to replace professional medical judgment.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED NOR DOES IT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

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Source: QScreen AI Inc.