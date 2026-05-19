Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - Renegade Gold Inc. (TSXV: RAGE) (OTCQB: RENGF) (FSE: 0700) ("Renegade" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from a 3,815 line-kilometre high-resolution UAV-borne magnetic survey at its Confederation Project in the Red Lake District of Ontario. The survey has defined a new district-scale structural corridor and identified multiple priority targets for follow-up exploration, including where historical drilling has already confirmed gold and silver mineralization.



Highlights

3,815 line-kilometre UAV-borne high-resolution magnetic survey completed on 50 metre spaced lines, producing one of the most detailed property-scale magnetic datasets assembled for the project area

New high-priority target corridor defined along a district-scale structural trend spanning the Confederation Project

Multiple northwest-southeast cross-cutting structures identified across the project in orientations consistent with D2 mineralizing trends at Great Bear, providing distinct drill targets for follow up

Southern targets include the Snake Falls Target , Feaver Gold Target , and Central Intrusive Complex , all situated along or adjacent to the newly defined priority corridor

, , and , all situated along or adjacent to the newly defined priority corridor Northern targets include the Copperlode Target and Arrow West Target , where cross-cutting structures intersect favourable geology

and , where cross-cutting structures intersect favourable geology Survey results now informing follow-up field programs, including targeted till sampling, geochemical surveys, and drill target refinement across priority targets

"This survey has given us a clear targeting framework across the Confederation Project," states Devin Pickell, CEO of Renegade. "We've identified a district-scale target corridor with cross-cutting structures in orientations consistent with mineralizing trends at Great Bear, and historical drilling has already returned gold and silver values in the southern area. Combined with our 809,000-ounce Rebel Gold Deposit, Confederation strengthens one of the largest exploration portfolios in the Red Lake District."

Survey Overview

The Company has recently completed a 3,815 line-kilometre UAV-borne magnetic survey flown on 50 metre spaced lines across a section of the newly consolidated Confederation Project land package. The survey has provided one of the most detailed modern property-scale magnetic datasets ever assembled for the project area (see Figure 1).





Figure 1: Regional compilation map highlighting recurring NW-SE structural trends across the Confederation Belt, including interpreted structures from Renegade Gold's recent high resolution magnetic survey, NW-SE structural controls associated with mineralization at the Great Bear Project, and published strike slip faulting in the Birch Lake area.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9850/297724_renegade.jpg

The updated interpretation highlights the Uchi Lake-LP regional structure, a district-scale trend that extends across the Confederation Project. Renegade has refined the position of the regional structure and outlined an adjacent Priority Target Corridor considered favourable for structurally controlled gold mineralization (see Figure 2). This area has seen limited historical exploration due in part to extensive till cover. The new survey has successfully highlighted previously unrecognized zones of structural complexity within this difficult-to-explore area.

A persistent set of northwest-southeast oriented cross structures has been recognized across the project. These features are comparable in orientation to D2 mineralizing trends reported at the Great Bear Project and align with strike-slip models proposed in the Birch Lake area to the northeast. Renegade interprets the regional corridor as a long-lived deep-seated structural conduit, while the NW-SE structural set may represent subsidiary controls on fluid focusing and structural preparation. The combined presence of both structural elements across the project is considered a key outcome of the new interpretation and may highlight favourable settings for future exploration (see Figures 1 and 2).

Historical exploration within portions of the project was largely focused on volcanogenic massive sulphide style targets. Renegade is re-evaluating historical drilling and regional datasets through a structurally controlled gold mineralization lens. Historical drilling in the southwestern portion of the interpreted corridor returned values including 3.90 g/t Au and 200 g/t Ag over 0.5 metres from hole BL96-4, confirming that mineralization is present within the broader structural system and reinforcing the exploration potential of the project (see Figure 2).

South Survey Area - Priority Target Corridor and Historical Targets

The southern portion of the survey area hosts the Company's principal interpreted structural trend where the newly completed magnetic survey has defined a broad zone of structural complexity adjacent to the Uchi Lake-LP regional structure. This area includes the Snake Falls Target, the Feaver Gold Target, and the Central Intrusive Complex, where historical drilling returned gold, silver, and base metal mineralization. Renegade believes the combination of regional structure, subsidiary faulting, favourable host geology, and historical mineralization supports the strong exploration potential of the southern survey area (see Figure 2).





Figure 2: South Survey Area highlighting the Priority Target Corridor, historical drill targets at Snake Falls and Feaver Gold Target, the Central Intrusive Complex, and interpreted structures associated with the Uchi Lake-LP regional trend.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9850/297724_7b57240d1476fa17_002full.jpg

North Survey Area - Emerging Structural Targets

The northern portion of the survey area is characterized by a broad zone of structural complexity where multiple northwest-southeast cross structures intersect favourable geological trends. This area includes the Copperlode target together with the Central Structural Complex and several additional untested magnetic and structural features identified within the new survey.

The updated interpretation also highlights structural and geological trends that appear to continue onto Renegade's claims from adjacent properties where exploration targets have been identified. While no assurance can be given that neighbouring targets extend onto the Confederation Project, Renegade believes these projected trends enhance the prospectivity of the northern survey area (see Figure 3).





Figure 3: Arrow West greenfield project area (magnetics shown) within the North Survey Area, highlighting interpreted structures, the Copperlode Target, and adjacent Total Metals Electrode Project targets with interpreted trend continuity onto Renegade's claims.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9850/297724_7b57240d1476fa17_003full.jpg

Next Steps

Renegade is integrating the magnetic interpretation with historical geological, geochemical, and drilling datasets to finalize target ranking across the project. The Company is also initiating a till suitability assessment to identify areas where surficial sampling methods may be most effective and to help guide follow up geochemical programs.

Planned follow up work may include:

till suitability mapping and targeted reconnaissance till sampling across priority corridors

selective Mobile Metal Ion (MMI) surveys over high priority targets

mapping and prospecting over structural intersections

refinement of drill targets for future testing

Further updates will be provided as exploration advances.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dale Ginn, P.Geo., the Executive Chair and director of the Company and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

About Renegade Gold Inc.

Renegade Gold Inc. is a growth-oriented exploration company advancing a district-scale portfolio in the Red Lake region of Northern Ontario. The Company's strategy combines advancing defined gold resources and development-stage assets with systematic greenfields exploration across one of Canada's most prolific gold districts.

Renegade has assembled one of the largest and most prospective land packages in Red Lake, totaling approximately 1,380 km², strategically positioned near producing mines and advanced-stage deposits along the Confederation Lake and Birch-Uchi greenstone belts. The Company's diversified portfolio includes both advanced exploration assets with established Mineral Resources and earlier-stage targets along key structural corridors that host many of Red Lake's significant gold discoveries.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "significant," "expect," "may," "will" and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify Forward-Looking Information. Forward-Looking Information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking information. In preparing the Forward-Looking Information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner and all requisite information will be available in a timely manner. Factors that may cause actual results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, inaccurate assumptions concerning the exploration for and development of mineral deposits, currency fluctuations, unanticipated operational or technical difficulties, risks related to unforeseen delays; general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes; timeliness of regulatory approvals, the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits, changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets and the inability to raise additional financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this Forward-Looking Information. The Company does not assume the obligation to revise or update this Forward-Looking Information after the date of this release or to revise such information to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297724

Source: Renegade Gold Inc.