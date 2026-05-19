TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited - Result of Extraordinary General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 19

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985)

(The "Company")

LEI Number: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78

19 MAY 2026

RESULT OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held today, all Resolutions set out in the Extraordinary General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 28 April 2026 were duly passed.

Details of the proxy voting results which should be read alongside the Notice are noted below:

Ordinary Resolution For Discretion (voted in favour) Against Abstain 1 29,879,039 0 2,228,001 877,025 2 29,748,924 0 2,211,588 1,023,553 Extraordinary Resolution For Discretion (voted in favour) Against Abstain 3 28,309,376 0 2,567,011 2,107,678 4 29,314,258 0 2,545,735 1,124,072

Note - A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

The Extraordinary Resolutions were as follows:

Extraordinary Resolution 3 - Disapplication of Pre-emption Rights

THAT, the Directors of the Company be and they are hereby generally empowered, to allot and issue, to grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert and make offers or agreements to allot and issue equity securities (as defined in Article 6.1 of the Articles) for cash as if the pre-emption rights contained in the Articles in respect of such equity securities did not apply to any such allotment and issuance, provided that this power shall be limited so that it:

expires at the conclusion of the next Annual General meeting of the Company after the passing of this resolution or on the expiry of 15 months from the passing of this resolution, whichever is the earlier, save that the Company may, before such expiry, make an offer or agreement which would or might require equity securities to be allotted and issued after such expiry and the Directors may allot and issue equity securities in pursuance of any such offer or agreement as if the power conferred hereby had not expired; and

shall be limited to the allotment and issuance of equity securities up to an aggregate nominal value of £351,606 being approximately 10 per cent. of the nominal value of the issued share capital of the Company, as at 20 April 2026, and representing 35,160,603 Ordinary Shares.

Extraordinary Resolution 4 - Disapplication of Pre-emption Rights

THAT , conditional on extraordinary resolution 3 above having been passed, the Directors of the Company be and they are hereby generally empowered, in addition to and without prejudice to the power granted by extraordinary resolution 3 above, to allot and issue, to grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert and make offers or agreements to allot and issue equity securities (as detailed in Article 6.1 of the Articles) for cash as if the pre-emption rights contained in the Articles in respect of such equity securities did not apply to any such allotment and issuance, provided that this power shall be limited so that it:

expires at the conclusion of the next Extraordinary General meeting of the Company after the passing of this resolution or on the expiry of 15 months from the passing of this resolution, whichever is the earlier, save that the Company may, before such expiry, make an offer or agreement which would or might require equity securities to be allotted and issued after such expiry and the Directors may allot and issue equity securities in pursuance of any such offer or agreement as if the power conferred hereby had not expired; and

shall be limited to the allotment and issuance of additional equity securities up to an aggregate nominal value of £351,606, being approximately 10 per cent. of the nominal value of the issued share capital of the Company, as at 20 April 2026, and representing 35,160,603 Ordinary Shares.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

END