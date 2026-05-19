Mattr Corp.: Mattr Reports Voting Results from Annual Meeting

TORONTO, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mattr Corp. ("Mattr" or the "Company") (TSX: MATR) announced today in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual Meeting held May 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario.

A total of 40,658,516 common shares were voted at the meeting representing 66.25% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

Name of Nominee % of Votes For % of Votes Against Kathleen J. Hall 96.53 3.47 Alan R. Hibben 96.31 3.69 Kevin L. Nugent 96.35 3.65 Michael Reeves 96.35 3.65 Kathy Rethy 96.54 3.46 Jane Skoblo 96.51 3.49

"I appreciate the continued strong support of Mattr's shareholders for both our strategic direction and our experienced Board, whose oversight remains integral to our long-term success," said Mike Reeves, Mattr's President and CEO. "As we continue to scale output from our newer facilities, advance customer adoption of our differentiated technologies, and integrate and expand the AmerCable business, we believe Mattr is well positioned to build on our momentum and deliver sustained value for shareholders."

Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

About Mattr

Mattr is a growth-oriented, global materials technology company serving critical infrastructure markets, including electrification, transportation, mining, energy, communication, and water management. Its two business segments, Connection Technologies and Composite Technologies, enable responsible renewal and enhancement of critical infrastructure.

For further information, please contact:

Meghan MacEachern

VP, Investor Relations & External Communications

Telephone: 437.341.1848

Email: meghan.maceachern@mattr.com

Website: www.mattr.com

Source: Mattr Corp.