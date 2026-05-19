CGI Inc.: CGI and Posti expand strategic partnership in omnichannel communications solutions

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Long-standing collaboration covers the entire messaging value chain and advances digitalization

HELSINKI, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, and Posti, one of the leading transportation and logistics companies in Finland, Sweden and the Baltics, have expanded their strategic partnership. The eight-year agreement enables organizations to strengthen communication reach, delivery reliability and cost predictability through a cost-efficient omnichannel solution that combines digital and physical communication channels.

The collaboration covers the entire communications value chain, from printing and distribution to digital channels. This enables centralized and efficient communication management, improves delivery reliability, and brings cost predictability in an environment where volumes are increasing and channels are becoming more diverse.

"Our clients need increasingly flexible ways to manage their communications across different channels. Together with CGI, we can provide a solution that combines physical and digital services while bringing greater predictability and cost-efficiency to communications," said Kimmo Salakka, Vice-President, Strategy and Development at Postal Services. "We have worked closely with CGI for a long time, based on joint development and long-term commitment. It is great to deepen our relationship into a true business partnership, where we are also significant clients to each other."

Through this expanded partnership, CGI and Posti will also bring new solutions to the market, built around the OmaPosti solution used by 2.7 million people in Finland. The solution enables organizations to enhance customer engagement, develop digital services and reach customers more effectively across different channels.

"CGI plays a significant role in Finland's communications ecosystem with nearly 500 million digital messages, and 19 million paper letters move through CGI's systems annually," said Niraj Sood, President of CGI's operations in Finland, Poland and the Baltics. "This partnership with Posti now spans the entire communications value chain, enabling us to deliver more integrated omnichannel solution for our clients. By combining our expertise, we can improve communication reach, reliability and customer experience, while also advancing innovation through the OmaPosti platform."

Within OmaPosti, messages are not only available for reading but can also be acted upon directly: invoices can be paid, messages securely archived, and tasks managed within the same service. This reduces fragmentation in customer interactions and simplifies everyday life by ensuring that messages are accessible reliably in one place, anytime. For organizations, this means improved reach and customer experience: messages are more likely to reach recipients at the right time and through actively used channels. At the same time, communications become more measurable and easier to develop.

About Posti Group Corporation

Posti is one of the leading delivery and fulfillment companies in Finland, Sweden, and the Baltics. We make our customers' everyday lives smoother with a wide range of services, which include parcels, freight, and postal services as well as warehouse, fulfillment, and logistics services. Our goal is to transport completely fossil-free throughout the value chain by 2030 and zero our own emissions by 2040. Our net sales in 2025 amounted to EUR 1,447.6 million and we have approximately 13,700 employees. Posti Group's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki official list in Finland. www.posti.com

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is CA$15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

SOURCE CGI Inc.