Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1.700% Preisexplosion: Wird dieser US-Wolfram-Nanocap jetzt neu bewertet?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PDWM | ISIN: CA12532H1047 | Ticker-Symbol: CJ5A
Tradegate
19.05.26 | 14:44
55,90 Euro
-0,04 % -0,02
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CGI INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CGI INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
55,6055,9614:48
55,6055,9614:45
PR Newswire
19.05.2026 12:30 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CGI Inc.: CGI and Posti expand strategic partnership in omnichannel communications solutions

Stock Market Symbols
GIB.A (TSX)
GIB (NYSE)
www.cgi.com/newsroom

Long-standing collaboration covers the entire messaging value chain and advances digitalization

HELSINKI, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, and Posti, one of the leading transportation and logistics companies in Finland, Sweden and the Baltics, have expanded their strategic partnership. The eight-year agreement enables organizations to strengthen communication reach, delivery reliability and cost predictability through a cost-efficient omnichannel solution that combines digital and physical communication channels.

The collaboration covers the entire communications value chain, from printing and distribution to digital channels. This enables centralized and efficient communication management, improves delivery reliability, and brings cost predictability in an environment where volumes are increasing and channels are becoming more diverse.

"Our clients need increasingly flexible ways to manage their communications across different channels. Together with CGI, we can provide a solution that combines physical and digital services while bringing greater predictability and cost-efficiency to communications," said Kimmo Salakka, Vice-President, Strategy and Development at Postal Services. "We have worked closely with CGI for a long time, based on joint development and long-term commitment. It is great to deepen our relationship into a true business partnership, where we are also significant clients to each other."

Through this expanded partnership, CGI and Posti will also bring new solutions to the market, built around the OmaPosti solution used by 2.7 million people in Finland. The solution enables organizations to enhance customer engagement, develop digital services and reach customers more effectively across different channels.

"CGI plays a significant role in Finland's communications ecosystem with nearly 500 million digital messages, and 19 million paper letters move through CGI's systems annually," said Niraj Sood, President of CGI's operations in Finland, Poland and the Baltics. "This partnership with Posti now spans the entire communications value chain, enabling us to deliver more integrated omnichannel solution for our clients. By combining our expertise, we can improve communication reach, reliability and customer experience, while also advancing innovation through the OmaPosti platform."

Within OmaPosti, messages are not only available for reading but can also be acted upon directly: invoices can be paid, messages securely archived, and tasks managed within the same service. This reduces fragmentation in customer interactions and simplifies everyday life by ensuring that messages are accessible reliably in one place, anytime. For organizations, this means improved reach and customer experience: messages are more likely to reach recipients at the right time and through actively used channels. At the same time, communications become more measurable and easier to develop.

About Posti Group Corporation

Posti is one of the leading delivery and fulfillment companies in Finland, Sweden, and the Baltics. We make our customers' everyday lives smoother with a wide range of services, which include parcels, freight, and postal services as well as warehouse, fulfillment, and logistics services. Our goal is to transport completely fossil-free throughout the value chain by 2030 and zero our own emissions by 2040. Our net sales in 2025 amounted to EUR 1,447.6 million and we have approximately 13,700 employees. Posti Group's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki official list in Finland. www.posti.com

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is CA$15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

SOURCE CGI Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.