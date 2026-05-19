1911 Gold Corporation: 1911 Gold Advances True North Toward 2027 Production with Start of Underground Development and Test Mining Preparation

VANCOUVER, BC, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - 1911 Gold Corporation ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUMB) (OTCQX: AUMBF) (FRA: 2KY), an advanced-stage gold exploration and development company advancing the fully built and permitted True North Gold Project ("True North") towards production in 2027, is pleased to announce that development crews have commenced drift development on Level 16 of the True North Mine, located in Southeastern Manitoba, Canada, and provides an operational update on other development activities in preparation for test mining later this year.

True North Operational Highlights

Underground development commenced at True North, advancing the project towards 2026 test mining and planned 2027 production

Infill and delineation drilling is focused on the L10 and Hinge zones (see Figure 1), two areas targeted for test mining as they are expected to provide critical operational data to support ongoing mine planning and preparations for 2027 production

Key underground readiness activities have been significantly advanced, including infrastructure upgrades and rehabilitation, and completion of a critical second egress for Level 16

Development activities are now focused on ramp access, sill drives and essential infrastructure required to prepare the designed stopes for extraction

Development and execution capacity is increasing with the underground development contract awarded and additional underground equipment arriving in the coming months

Éric Vinet, Chief Operating Officer, stated, "Development crews blasted their first round at the end of April, initiating development in one of the potential target areas designated for test mining activities this year. Our focus is on safely advancing access and opening the necessary mining blocks for our bulk sample program and other test mining activities, which will continue through 2026. Material recovered from test mining will be stockpiled underground and skipped to surface once the loading pocket on Level 26 is operational. The stockpiled material will be processed following completion of the new crushing circuit in preparation for production next year."

Underground predevelopment activities advanced on multiple fronts during the first quarter of 2026, establishing the foundation for a return to active mining. Predevelopment activities included dewatering (ongoing), electrical and ventilation upgrades, communications infrastructure, rehabilitation and ground support in select areas, refuge station re-establishment, blasting line inspection and repair from surface to Level 16, and equipment repairs and procurement. A significant milestone was achieved with the completion of the second egress rehabilitation from Level 16 to surface, a critical step toward resuming active mining operations.

The L10 and Hinge zones are the primary targets for test mining activities, selected for their potential to provide critical data to reconcile current block models and optimize the longitudinal narrow-vein mining method selected for these zones. With initial equipment successfully lowered to Level 16, underground development commenced at the end of April on the L10 Zone, a higher-grade mineralized area accessed from Level 16.

Development work includes ramp development for primary access to the designed stopes, sill drives to expose and define modelled veins, and essential infrastructure such as level access, remuck bays, and ventilation (see Figure 2). Initial work is focused on completing the first 140 m of ramp access into the L10 target area (see Figure 3) to support drill bay access for infill and delineation drilling. Delineation drilling on the lower portion of the Hinge Zone has been completed from Level 16, with stope planning and design now being finalized.

The Company has awarded an underground development contract with mobilization anticipated in June 2026. The addition of a dedicated contract mining crew is expected to accelerate development rates toward the Company's test mining objectives. In parallel with development activities, a diamond drill program commenced on several targets on the upper portion of the Hinge Mine. Up to five targets are being evaluated for test mining from the Hinge ramp, of which three have been rehabilitated and are ready for infill and delineation drilling.

Next Steps

The preliminary mine plan estimates 3,551 metres ('m") of total new development to prepare designed stopes for extraction, including 2,056 m of development for the Hinge target area and 1,495 m for the L10 target area, including:

2,160 m of ramp development to provide primary access to the designed stopes

1,391 m of sill drives to expose and define the modelled veins

Essential infrastructure, including level accesses, remuck bays, and ventilation raises

Additional underground equipment is on order, including three 2-yard scoops arriving in June and a single-boom jumbo arriving in July, which will meaningfully increase development capacity as the program ramps up.

The Company will provide operational updates as underground activities continue to progress and major milestones are achieved.

View the VRIFY deck, which shows the 3D view of the True North underground infrastructure, highlighting the L10 and Hinge zones.

About 1911 Gold Corporation

1911 Gold is an advanced gold explorer and developer focused on its 100%-owned True North Gold Project in the Archean Rice Lake Greenstone Belt in Manitoba, Canada. The Company controls a large, highly prospective ~62,000-hectare land package with numerous past-producing gold operations within trucking distance of the fully built and permitted True North mine and mill complex. 1911 Gold is positioning itself to restart operations in 2027 and offers a unique, near-term production opportunity with significant exploration upside. The strategy is to build a district-scale gold mining operation around a central, and readily expandable infrastructure complex to support a socially and environmentally responsible, long-term mining operation with little development risk and a growing mineral resource base.

1911 Gold's True North complex and the exploration land package are located within and among the First Nation communities of the Hollow Water First Nation and the Black River First Nation. 1911 Gold looks forward to maintaining open, cooperative, and respectful communications with all of our local communities and stakeholders to foster mutually beneficial working relationships.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Shaun Heinrichs

President and CEO

www.1911gold.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, predictions, projections, forecasts, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including, but not limited to, the Company's current business plans, including the ongoing underground development and rehabilitation work (including the dewatering program), the planned test mining activities, including a bulk sample program, leading towards a potential mine restart in 2027, and the actual results and timing of these planned events), and generally, the plans, operations and prospects of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although 1911 Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

In addition, readers are directed to review the detailed risk discussion in the Company's Annual Management's Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed on SEDAR+, which discussion is incorporated by reference in this news release, for a fuller understanding of the risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business and operations.

All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are given as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE 1911 Gold Corporation