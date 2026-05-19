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WKN: 904981 | ISIN: IL0010828411 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
18.05.26 | 20:10
8,150 US-Dollar
+0,80 % +0,065
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Aktienmarkt
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ELTEK LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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ELTEK LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
19.05.2026 13:30 Uhr
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Eltek Ltd. Reports 2026 First Quarter Financial Results

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK), a leading global manufacturer of high-quality printed circuit boards, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • Revenues of $10.4 million
  • Operating loss of $1.9 million
  • Net loss of $2.9 million or $0.42 per fully diluted share
  • Net cash used in operating activities amounted to $0.4 million.

The continuous sharp depreciation of the U.S. dollar against the Israeli shekel had a material impact on the Company's operating results. This currency movement increased the Company's shekel-denominated expenses when translated into U.S. dollars, resulting in an increase of approximately $1.3 million in reported NIS-based operating expenses, compared to the first quarter of 2025. In addition, the Company's operations during the quarter were affected by the challenging security environment in the region, including temporary disruptions to regular work routines and reduced operational availability at certain times.

"As we indicated in April 2026, our operating results for the quarter were adversely affected by the late phasing of the Company's order backlog during the quarter, although our backlog has grown significantly. In addition, we experienced certain temporary logistical constraints, which contributed to the results for the quarter," said Eli Yaffe, CEO of Eltek.

"The continued growth in our order backlog reflects the underlying strength in demand for our products. While the timing of backlog execution impacted our results in the first quarter, we remain confident in our ability to convert this backlog into revenue over the coming periods. At the same time, we are actively addressing the logistical challenges and expect conditions to improve gradually," concluded Mr. Yaffe.

First Quarter 2026 GAAP Financial Results

Revenues for the first quarter of 2026 were $10.4 million, compared to $12.8 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Gross loss for the first quarter of 2026 was $1.9 million compared to gross profit of $2.2 (17% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2025.

Operating loss for the first quarter of 2026 was $3.3 million compared to operating profit of $0.7 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2026 was $2.9 million or $0.42 per fully diluted share compared to net income of $1.0 million or $0.15 per fully diluted share in the first quarter of 2025.

Cash and short-term bank deposits amounted to $11.1 million as of March 31, 2026, with no outstanding debt.

First Quarter 2026 Non-GAAP Financial Results

EBITDA loss for the first quarter of 2026 was $2.7 million compared to EBITDA of $1.2 million (9% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2025.

About our Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company reports financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP and herein provides EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure. This non-GAAP measure is not in accordance with, nor is it a substitute for, GAAP measures. This non-GAAP measure is intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measure presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis. Reconciliation between the Company's results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in a table below.

Conference Call

Today, Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 8:30am Eastern Time (15:30pm Israel Time, 5:30am Pacific Time), Eltek will conduct a conference call to discuss the results. The call will feature remarks by Eli Yaffe, Chief Executive Officer and Ron Freund, Chief Financial Officer.

To participate, please call the following teleconference numbers. Please allow for additional time to connect prior to the call:

United States: 1-866-860-9642
Israel: 03-918-0691
International: +972-3-918-0691

To Access a Replay of the Call

A replay of the call will be available for 30 days on the Investor Info section on Eltek's corporate website at http://www.nisteceltek.com approximately 24 hours after the conference call is completed.

About Eltek

Eltek - "Innovation Across the Board", is a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and is an Israeli leading company in this industry. PCBs are the core circuitry of most electronic devices. Eltek specializes in the manufacture and supply of complex and high-quality PCBs, HDI, multilayered and flex-rigid boards for the high-end market. Eltek is ITAR compliant and has AS-9100 and NADCAP Electronics certifications. Its customers include leading companies in the defense, aerospace and medical industries in Israel, the United States, Europe and Asia.

Eltek was founded in 1970. The Company's headquarters, R&D, production and marketing center are located in Israel. Eltek also operates through its subsidiary in North America and by agents and distributors in Europe, India, South Africa and South America.

For more information, visit Eltek's web site at www.nisteceltek.com

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements included in this press release may be forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to expected results in future quarters, the impact of currency movements between the US Dollar exchange rate against the Israeli Shekel, the impact of the Coronavirus on the economy and our operations, risks in product and technology development and rapid technological change, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, market acceptance, the sales cycle, changing economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The information found on our website is not incorporated by reference into this press release and is included for reference purposes only.

Investor Contact

Ron Freund
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
+972-3-939-5023

Eltek Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Income

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data)






Three months ended




March 31,




2026


2025












Revenues


10,436


12,756


Costs of revenues


(12,288)


(10,544)








Gross profit (loss)


(1,852)


2,212








Research and development, expenses, net


-


(50)


Selling, general and administrative expenses


(1,415)


(1,437)








Operating income (loss)


(3,267)


725








Financial income (expenses), net


(94)


504








Income (loss) before income taxes


(3,361)


1,229








Income tax expenses (tax benefit)


(508)


227








Net Income (loss)


(2,853)


1,002














Earnings per share:






Basic net income (loss) per ordinary share


(0.42)


0.15








Diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share


(0.42)


0.15








Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to compute






basic net income (loss) per ordinary share (in thousands)


6,719


6,714








Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to compute






diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share (in thousands)


6,786


6,785








Eltek Ltd.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

U.S. dollars in thousands

































March 31,


December 31,








2026


2025














Assets




















Current assets:










Cash and cash equivalents


11,054


2,481






Short-term bank deposits


-


9,643






Trade receivables (net of allowance for credit losses)


11,338


14,789






Inventories


9,373


11,154






Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses


699


607
















Total current assets


32,464


38,674
















Long term assets:










Severance pay fund


71


65






Deferred tax assets, net


913


387






Operating lease right-of-use assets


11,851


6,272






Total long term assets


12,835


6,724
















Property and equipment, net


22,647


20,862
















Total Assets


67,946


66,260
















Liabilities and Shareholder's equity




















Current liabilities:










Trade payables


5,032


6,047






Other accounts payable and accrued expenses


5,913


6,565






Short-term operating lease liabilities


494


1,100
















Total current liabilities


11,439


13,712
















Long-term liabilities:










Accrued severance pay


528


515






Long-term operating lease liabilities


11,629


5,296
















Total long-term liabilities


12,157


5,811
















Shareholders' equity:










Ordinary shares, NIS 3.0 par value authorized 10,000,000 shares, issued and

outstanding 6,719,827 at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025


6,012


6,012






Additional paid-in capital


32,662


32,662






Foreign currency translation adjustments


6,462


6,111






Capital reserve


3,134


3,019






Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)


(3,920)


(1,067)






Total shareholders' equity


44,350


46,737






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


67,946


66,260





























Eltek Ltd.



Unaudited Non-GAAP EBITDA Reconciliations



U.S. dollars in thousands





Three months ended

March 31,







2026


2025
















GAAP net Income (loss)


(2,853)


1,002







Add back items:






















Financial (income) expenses, net


94


(504)







Income tax expenses (tax benefit)


(508)


227







Depreciation and amortization


590


465







Non-GAAP EBITDA (EBITDA loss)


(2,677)


1,190








































Eltek Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

U.S. dollars in thousands























Three months ended






March 31,






2026


2025
















Cash flows from operating activities:




















Net Income (loss)


(2,853)


1,002






Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows










provided by operating activities:










Depreciation


590


465






Accrued interest, net


(69)


(128)






Share-based compensation


115


138






Decrease (increase) in deferred tax assets


(530)


82








106


557
















Decrease (increase) in operating lease right-of-use assets


149


1






Decrease (increase) in trade receivables


3,618


(355)






Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses


(88)


(67)






Decrease (increase) in inventories


1,895


(330)






Increase (decrease) in trade payables


(2,507)


(862)






Increase (decrease) in other liabilities and accrued expenses


(714)


173






Increase (decrease) in employee severance benefits, net


9


7








2,362


(1,433)
















Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities


(385)


126


























Cash flows from investing activities:










Purchase of fixed assets


(739)


(1,137)






Withdrawal of (investment in) short-term bank deposits, net


9,712


534






Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities


8,973


(603)


























Cash flows from financing activities:










Exercise of options


-


-






Repayment of long-term loans from bank


-


-






Issuance of shares, net


-


-






Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities


-


-
















Effect of translation adjustments


(15)


(632)
















Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


8,573


(1,109)
















Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period


2,481


7,575
















Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period


11,054


6,466
















Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/881148/Eltek_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Eltek Ltd.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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