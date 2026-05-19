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ACCESS Newswire
19.05.2026 13:50 Uhr
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Black Book Research Releases State of Digital Healthcare IT 2026: Norway Market Report

New report analyzes Norway's digital health infrastructure, EHR modernization, national e-health platforms, interoperability, AI, cybersecurity, municipal care technology, and healthcare IT vendor landscape through 2030

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Black Book Research has released State of Digital Healthcare IT 2026: Norway, a new market intelligence report examining one of Europe's most digitally mature healthcare environments as Norway moves from foundational digitization to the next phase of healthcare IT optimization.

Industry stakeholders can download the complimentary report at:
https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/state-of-digital-healthcare-it-norway-2026

The report provides a buyer-ready review of Norway's healthcare IT market, including EHR and EMR adoption, national e-health infrastructure, municipal care technology, interoperability, analytics, diagnostic IT, cybersecurity, AI in medicine and hospitals, remote care, population health, and the Norway-relevant vendor ecosystem.

Norway enters 2026 with a highly developed public digital-health foundation. Core hospital systems, national patient services, electronic prescriptions, health data registries, secure health-network infrastructure, and patient access platforms are already embedded across the health system. The market is now focused less on basic digitization and more on usability, integration, workforce relief, medication safety, home-based care, cyber resilience, AI governance, and measurable operational performance.

"Norway is not a greenfield EHR market," said Doug Brow, Founder of Black Book Research. "It is a mature digital-health optimization market where the competitive question is whether technology can improve care coordination, reduce administrative burden, support regional and municipal delivery, and operate securely across a highly connected public health system."

The report examines Norway's regional health authority structure, municipal care responsibilities, general-practice role, national e-health components, and shared services such as Helsenorge, Kjernejournal, e-resept, HelseID, Norsk Helsenett, and shared medication-list development. It also reviews how Helseplattformen, DIPS, welfare technology, remote monitoring, diagnostic platforms, AI-enabled workflows, and cybersecurity requirements are shaping procurement priorities.

Key market themes in the report

Norway's healthcare IT market is being shaped by several converging forces:

Mature EHR adoption and optimization pressure: Norway's core digital record environment is well established, but buyers are prioritizing workflow usability, structured data, clinician experience, interoperability, and post-implementation performance improvement.

National e-health infrastructure dependency: Patient portals, electronic prescriptions, national identity services, secure health networking, shared records, and medication information are central to how vendors must integrate and operate.

Regional and municipal complexity: Specialist care is organized through regional health authorities, while municipalities remain central to primary, home-care, nursing-home, welfare-technology, rehabilitation, and long-term care delivery.

Care closer to home: Aging demographics, geography, workforce pressure, and chronic-care demand are accelerating investment in welfare technology, remote monitoring, digital home follow-up, medication support, and municipal care coordination.

AI moving beyond pilots: Norwegian buyers are evaluating AI for diagnostics, documentation, patient flow, capacity management, triage, remote monitoring, analytics, and administrative automation, with strong attention to validation, governance, privacy, and clinical oversight.

Cybersecurity as a procurement requirement: Norway's health system depends on connected EHRs, cloud platforms, identity infrastructure, patient portals, diagnostic systems, medical devices, and national services. Cyber resilience is now a central market-access issue.

Vendor landscape specialization: The report reviews Norway-based, Nordic, European, global, and public infrastructure entities active in EHR, interoperability, patient engagement, remote care, welfare technology, analytics, AI, cybersecurity, diagnostics, and health data infrastructure.

What the report covers

The State of Digital Healthcare IT 2026: Norway report includes analysis of:

  • EHR and EMR adoption across hospitals, general practice, municipalities, and specialty care

  • National e-health infrastructure and shared digital services

  • Interoperability, FHIR, openEHR, HL7, SNOMED CT, medication data, and European data-exchange readiness

  • Clinical products technology, including acute care, ambulatory care, diagnostics, imaging, laboratory, mental health, patient engagement, and care coordination

  • AI in medicine and hospitals, including diagnostic AI, operational AI, documentation support, coding assistance, and capacity management

  • Analytics, population health, registry data, real-world evidence, and secondary data use

  • Cybersecurity, privacy, supplier risk, identity controls, cloud security, and operational resilience

  • Current market conditions, procurement dynamics, and 2026-2030 healthcare IT outlook

  • Norway HIT vendor landscape covering hospital systems, municipal care platforms, remote monitoring, welfare technology, interoperability, analytics, AI, cybersecurity, and public infrastructure

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is an independent healthcare technology market research and public-interest insights firm producing global benchmarking, market intelligence, and vendor-performance reports based on verified frontline user experience, stakeholder polling, and sector-specific research.

Black Book provides vendor-agnostic reports that equip healthcare decision-makers with actionable intelligence supporting better technology choices, stronger workflows, improved patient care, lower avoidable costs, and expanded healthcare access worldwide.

Download the report:
https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/state-of-digital-healthcare-it-norway-2026

Media Contact:
Black Book Research
research@blackbookmarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Black Book Research



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/black-book-research-releases-state-of-digital-healthcare-it-2026-norw-1167758

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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