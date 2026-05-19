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ACCESS Newswire
19.05.2026 14:02 Uhr
116 Leser
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Dodds Garage Doors Marks 25 Years as a Consumer Choice Award Winner Across Southern Ontario

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to recognize Dodds Garage Doors as a 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Garage Overhead Doors category for GTA Wide and Barrie, and a 2027 winner for Waterloo. This milestone marks 25 years of recognition, reflecting the company's long-standing reputation for quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction across Southern Ontario.

Since 1958, Dodds Garage Doors has been serving homeowners and businesses with trusted garage door solutions, building one of the most established and respected names in the industry. Over the decades, the company has completed projects for hundreds of thousands of customers, consistently delivering dependable service and high-quality results.

"At Dodds Garage Doors, we take great pride in the trust our customers place in us year after year," said the Dodds Garage Doors team. "Celebrating 25 years as a Consumer Choice Award winner is a reflection of our commitment to craftsmanship, honesty, and exceptional service."

Dodds Garage Doors offers a full range of residential and commercial services, including garage door replacement, repair, and maintenance. With a focus on safety, durability, and performance, the company ensures that every installation and service meets the highest standards.

What sets Dodds apart is its combination of long-standing expertise and local service. With deep roots in Southern Ontario, the company continues to deliver responsive, knowledgeable support backed by decades of hands-on experience. Its commitment to honesty and transparency has played a key role in building lasting relationships with customers across the region.

As demand for reliable home and commercial services continues to grow, Dodds Garage Doors remains a trusted partner for clients seeking consistent, high-quality results. Its proven track record and continued recognition demonstrate its ability to meet evolving customer needs while maintaining the values it was built on.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. Dodds Garage Doors' 25-year recognition highlights its leadership in the garage door industry and its enduring commitment to serving communities across Southern Ontario.

For more information, visit www.doddsdoors.com.

About Dodds Garage Doors
Dodds Garage Doors is a Southern Ontario-based garage door company providing residential and commercial installation, repair, and maintenance services. Founded in 1958, the company has served hundreds of thousands of customers and is known for its craftsmanship, reliability, and customer-focused approach. With decades of experience and a strong local presence, Dodds continues to deliver high-quality garage door solutions across the region.

About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dodds-garage-doors-marks-25-years-as-a-consumer-choice-award-win-1167474

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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