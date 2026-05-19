Rusin Life Coaching Services Recognized with 2026 Consumer Choice Award in York Region

NEWMARKET, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that Rusin Life Coaching Services has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Life Coach category for York Region. This recognition reflects the practice's impact, client trust, and commitment to delivering meaningful, lasting transformation.

Rusin Life Coaching Services specializes in supporting women over 40 who are seeking to move beyond long-standing emotional patterns that can lead to feelings of overwhelm, disconnection, and constant pressure. Through a focused and individualized approach, the practice helps clients create deeper, more sustainable change in how they experience their lives.

"At Rusin Life Coaching, the goal is to help clients move beyond surface-level change and create lasting transformation," said Carolyn Rusin, Founder of Rusin Life Coaching Services. "This recognition reflects the work we do to support women in building a stronger, more aligned sense of self."

What distinguishes Rusin Life Coaching is its emphasis on addressing the root causes of emotional patterns rather than focusing solely on mindset strategies. Through a process that incorporates emotional awareness and identity-level shifts, clients are supported in creating meaningful, long-term change.

By working at a deeper level, the practice helps clients reconnect with themselves, build resilience, and move forward with greater clarity and confidence. This approach allows for transformation that extends beyond short-term results, supporting lasting personal growth.

Serving clients across York Region and beyond, Rusin Life Coaching Services continues to be a trusted choice for individuals seeking a more grounded and sustainable path to personal development. Its commitment to thoughtful, client-centered work has contributed to its strong reputation within the community.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. Rusin Life Coaching Services' selection as the 2026 winner highlights its leadership in the coaching space and its continued dedication to supporting meaningful client outcomes.

For more information, visit www.carolynrusin.com or CLICK HERE.

About Rusin Life Coaching Services

Rusin Life Coaching Services is a York Region-based practice focused on supporting women over 40 in creating lasting emotional and personal transformation. Through an approach that addresses both mindset and deeper emotional patterns, the practice helps clients build clarity, resilience, and a stronger connection to themselves.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/rusin-life-coaching-services-recognized-with-2026-consumer-choic-1167506