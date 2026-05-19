The Shepherd Group Recognized For Delivering Tailored Insurance Solutions With 2026 Consumer Choice Award

VAUGHAN, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that The Shepherd Group has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Group Benefit Broker category for the Greater Toronto Area. This recognition reflects the company's commitment to personalized service, industry expertise, and delivering comprehensive insurance solutions that support long-term client success.

Based in Ontario, The Shepherd Group is a full-service insurance brokerage offering a true one-stop shop across commercial, personal, and life and health insurance. By providing integrated coverage solutions under one roof, the company simplifies the insurance process for clients while ensuring their needs are fully protected.

"At The Shepherd Group, we focus on building long-term relationships and providing solutions that evolve with our clients' needs," said The Shepherd Group team. "This recognition reflects our commitment to helping individuals and businesses protect what matters most while planning for the future."

What sets The Shepherd Group apart is its deep expertise in commercial insurance for Canadian business owners and entrepreneurs, with a strong focus on contractors and skilled trades such as electrical, plumbing, roofing, landscaping, and snow removal. By specializing in these sectors, the team delivers tailored coverage and proactive advice that addresses industry-specific risks and challenges. This targeted expertise allows clients to operate with confidence, knowing their coverage is aligned with their business realities.

The company's approach goes beyond standard insurance offerings. With a strong emphasis on guidance and ongoing support, The Shepherd Group works closely with clients to identify risks, optimize coverage, and adapt to changing needs over time. This proactive mindset ensures clients are not only protected, but also positioned for growth.

"Protecting Futures Today" is more than a tagline for The Shepherd Group. It reflects the company's commitment to helping clients make informed decisions that support both immediate needs and long-term goals.

In an increasingly complex insurance landscape, clients are looking for advisors who can offer clarity, flexibility, and dependable service. The Shepherd Group meets this need by combining industry knowledge with a client-first approach, making it a trusted partner across the GTA.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. The Shepherd Group's selection as the 2026 winner highlights its leadership in the insurance industry and its continued dedication to delivering value-driven solutions.

For more information, visit www.theshepherdgroup.ca or CLICK HERE.

About The Shepherd Group

The Shepherd Group is an Ontario-based full-service insurance brokerage offering commercial, personal, and life and health insurance solutions. Known for its industry expertise and client-focused approach, the company provides tailored coverage and proactive guidance to support long-term success. With a focus on simplifying insurance and building lasting relationships, The Shepherd Group helps clients protect and grow with confidence.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-shepherd-group-recognized-for-delivering-tailored-insurance-1167507