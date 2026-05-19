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ACCESS Newswire
19.05.2026 14:02 Uhr
70 Leser
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Scottify Productions Wins 2026 Consumer Choice Award for DJ Services in Toronto Central

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that Scottify Productions has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the DJ Services category for Toronto Central. This recognition reflects the company's strong reputation for professionalism, execution, and consistently delivering high-quality event experiences.

Scottify Productions is a Toronto-based event experience company specializing in DJ services, sound, lighting, and interactive media solutions, supporting corporate events, private celebrations, and large-scale productions. With a focus on precision and performance, the company has built a reputation for delivering events that are engaging and seamlessly executed.

"At Scottify Productions, we approach every event with the mindset that it has to run flawlessly from start to finish," said Scott Wallace, Director / DJ & MC. "This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in us to deliver not just great entertainment, but a complete event experience."

What sets Scottify apart is its ability to blend live DJ performance with production-level sound, lighting, and event coordination. From curated music experiences to professional-grade setups, the team ensures each element is aligned with the client's vision.

In addition to DJ services, Scottify Productions offers modern interactive features such as photo booths and 360 video experiences, enhancing guest engagement and creating memorable moments. This integrated approach allows clients to access a full suite of event services through a single, experienced provider.

With over 150 five-star reviews and multiple Consumer Choice Awards, Scottify Productions has established itself as a trusted partner for corporate events, private celebrations, and branded experiences across Toronto Central. Its commitment to reliability, creativity, and attention to detail has made it a go-to choice for clients seeking both quality entertainment and strong execution.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. Scottify Productions' selection as the 2026 winner highlights its leadership in the event services industry and its continued dedication to delivering outstanding results.

For more information, visit www.scottify.ca or CLICK HERE.

About Scottify Productions
Scottify Productions is a Toronto-based event experience company providing DJ, sound, lighting, and interactive media services for corporate and private events. Known for its professional approach and seamless execution, the company delivers high-quality event solutions designed to engage guests and elevate the overall experience.

About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/scottify-productions-wins-2026-consumer-choice-award-for-dj-serv-1167513

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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