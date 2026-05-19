Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1.700% Preisexplosion: Wird dieser US-Wolfram-Nanocap jetzt neu bewertet?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
19.05.2026 14:02 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TX Powersports Recognized for Selection, Value, and Customer-Focused Service with 2026 Consumer Choice Award in Arlington

ARLINGTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that TX Powersports has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Recreational Vehicles category. This recognition reflects the company's commitment to offering a wide selection of powersports vehicles backed by accessible pricing and customer support.

TX Powersports is a licensed and authorized powersports dealer based in Arlington, Texas, serving customers locally and across the United States through its online platform. The company specializes in off-road and recreational vehicles, including ATVs, dirt bikes, go-karts, UTVs, scooters, and golf carts, along with parts and accessories to support ongoing maintenance and performance.

"At TX Powersports, our goal is to make quality recreational vehicles accessible to a wide range of customers," said the TX Powersports team. "This recognition reflects our focus on product selection, value, and customer satisfaction."

What sets TX Powersports apart is its direct-to-consumer model and extensive product range. By sourcing directly from manufacturers and maintaining inventory through its Arlington showroom and warehouse, the company is able to offer competitive pricing and efficient order fulfillment.

The company emphasizes customer support throughout the buying process, offering assistance via phone, email, and live chat, as well as after-sales service including parts availability and maintenance support.

With a focus on accessibility, variety, and value, TX Powersports continues to serve recreational riders, enthusiasts, and families looking for dependable off-road and leisure vehicles. Its combination of product availability and service has contributed to its growing presence in the market.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. TX Powersports' selection as the 2026 winner highlights its continued commitment to delivering value-driven solutions in the recreational vehicle industry.

For more information, visit www.txpowersports.com or CLICK HERE.

About TX Powersports
TX Powersports is a Texas-based powersports dealer offering a wide range of recreational vehicles, including ATVs, dirt bikes, go-karts, UTVs, scooters, and golf carts. Operating from its Arlington showroom and online platform, the company provides nationwide access to vehicles, parts, and customer support services.

About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tx-powersports-recognized-for-selection-value-and-customer-focus-1167514

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.