TX Powersports Recognized for Selection, Value, and Customer-Focused Service with 2026 Consumer Choice Award in Arlington

ARLINGTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that TX Powersports has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Recreational Vehicles category. This recognition reflects the company's commitment to offering a wide selection of powersports vehicles backed by accessible pricing and customer support.

TX Powersports is a licensed and authorized powersports dealer based in Arlington, Texas, serving customers locally and across the United States through its online platform. The company specializes in off-road and recreational vehicles, including ATVs, dirt bikes, go-karts, UTVs, scooters, and golf carts, along with parts and accessories to support ongoing maintenance and performance.

"At TX Powersports, our goal is to make quality recreational vehicles accessible to a wide range of customers," said the TX Powersports team. "This recognition reflects our focus on product selection, value, and customer satisfaction."

What sets TX Powersports apart is its direct-to-consumer model and extensive product range. By sourcing directly from manufacturers and maintaining inventory through its Arlington showroom and warehouse, the company is able to offer competitive pricing and efficient order fulfillment.

The company emphasizes customer support throughout the buying process, offering assistance via phone, email, and live chat, as well as after-sales service including parts availability and maintenance support.

With a focus on accessibility, variety, and value, TX Powersports continues to serve recreational riders, enthusiasts, and families looking for dependable off-road and leisure vehicles. Its combination of product availability and service has contributed to its growing presence in the market.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. TX Powersports' selection as the 2026 winner highlights its continued commitment to delivering value-driven solutions in the recreational vehicle industry.

For more information, visit www.txpowersports.com or CLICK HERE.

About TX Powersports

TX Powersports is a Texas-based powersports dealer offering a wide range of recreational vehicles, including ATVs, dirt bikes, go-karts, UTVs, scooters, and golf carts. Operating from its Arlington showroom and online platform, the company provides nationwide access to vehicles, parts, and customer support services.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tx-powersports-recognized-for-selection-value-and-customer-focus-1167514