FundCanna Secures up to $60 Million Senior Credit Facility to Expand Cannabis Funding Platform

Backed by Global Institutional Investment Firm, Transaction Marks Rare Institutional Entry into Unsecured Cannabis Lending as Industry Faces Persistent Capital Shortage

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / FundCanna , the leading institutional funding source to the regulated cannabis industry, announced it has secured a new senior credit facility of up to $60 million from a global institutional investment firm with approximately $40 billion in assets under management. The facility provides $35 million at close, with additional capital available as FundCanna scales its portfolio.

In conjunction with the facility, FundCanna is restructuring its broader capital base, including new and existing investor participation, bringing total capital to approximately $75 million. Based on its historical capital velocity, the company expects the new structure to support more than $500 million in cumulative funding across the cannabis industry over the next several years.

The transaction represents a significant step forward for a sector that has long operated without access to institutional credit. While capital has flowed into cannabis through equity and real estate-backed strategies, unsecured lending to operating businesses has remained largely absent from institutional portfolios.

"This is institutional capital entering a part of the market it has historically avoided," said Adam Stettner, founder and CEO of FundCanna. "That includes both established operators and the broader supply chain that drives the cannabis economy. We've built our platform to serve the full spectrum of the market, where access to reliable funding has been inconsistent."

Since inception, FundCanna has deployed more than $250 million in capital after initially raising approximately $25 million from private investors, reflecting roughly 10x capital deployment. The company has originated more than 5,000 transactions and will soon exceed a $100 million annualized run rate, primarily serving small- and mid-sized operators across the cannabis supply chain.

"What ultimately drove investor interest was FundCanna's combination of real transaction history, risk management discipline and demonstrated capital efficiency," said Joel Magerman, Managing Partner at Bryant Park Capital, the investment bank that represented FundCanna in the transaction. "Very few companies in the cannabis finance sector have built this level of operational infrastructure and underwriting depth. FundCanna has established itself as a category leader in a market where institutional capital has historically been cautious to participate."

FundCanna's model is centered on providing liquidity across the cannabis supply chain-from large multi-state operators to manufacturers, distributors and retailers that often lack consistent access to traditional financing. Many operators require specialized funding solutions designed with the flexibility to support the unique dynamics of the cannabis economy.

"I've been lending to businesses for more than 20 years, and cannabis has proven to be a stronger credit market than many expect," Stettner added. "But it's also one of the most difficult markets to get right. The data is fragmented, the laws are inconsistent, and most lenders underestimate how different the cannabis industry can be. We've spent five years underwriting thousands of deals to build a real understanding of the space. That's not easily replicated, and it's a key reason institutional capital has chosen to partner with FundCanna."

FundCanna has also invested heavily in data-driven underwriting and automation. Its ReadyPaid Buy Now, Pay Later platform addresses what industry analysts estimate to be nearly $4 billion in delinquent accounts receivable, a persistent constraint on growth across the cannabis supply chain. The platform enables underwriting decisions in minutes and has processed several million dollars in transactions to date without any reported delinquencies.

With the new facility, FundCanna expects to expand ReadyPaid's role across larger multi-state operators and established cannabis brands, particularly those focused on scaling wholesale distribution. The platform allows sellers to receive payment upfront while offering buyers extended payment flexibility, enabling operators to grow revenue, support retail partners and improve working capital efficiency without taking on prolonged balance sheet exposure.

"As the industry matures, the conversation is shifting from simply providing capital to improving liquidity throughout the supply chain," Stettner added. "Larger operators and brands increasingly want tools that help them expand distribution without effectively becoming the bank for their wholesale customers. This is exactly where ReadyPaid fits in. The expanded financing strengthens our ability to support clients across the market, from multi-state operators to independent businesses, based on their specific capital and liquidity needs."

The financing comes at a time when private credit firms and banks are beginning to reassess the cannabis sector as regulatory signals evolve and capital seeks new areas of deployment. While meaningful constraints remain, early signs of institutional interest are emerging, particularly in credit strategies where lenders can price for complexity.

"Capital alone doesn't solve the industry's biggest problem," Stettner said. "Operators need liquidity that moves with the pace of their business. When capital flows efficiently through the supply chain, the entire industry becomes more stable, scalable, and resilient."

As access to institutional capital expands, the company expects to increase funding volume, lower its cost of capital over time, and continue to broaden access to financing for cannabis operators.

About FundCanna

FundCanna is the leading source of non-real estate capital to the cannabis industry. The funding products FundCanna offers are customizable, flexible, renewable and reliable. The financing offered is designed exclusively for cannabis operations and the ancillary companies that support the industry. For more than 20 years, their team of financial experts has created finance products that have provided $20 billion to underserved businesses and individuals across the country. Adam Stettner, founder and CEO, has successfully founded and run finance companies for 20 plus years, earning numerous national awards and recognition notably including EY's Entrepreneur of the Year and seven showings on the Inc. 500/5000. Stettner and his team have focused their efforts exclusively on financing licensed cannabis operators and ancillary providers since 2021. For more information about cannabis financing, visit FundCanna.com.

Media Contact:

fundcanna@kcsa.com

SOURCE: FundCanna

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/fundcanna-secures-up-to-60-million-senior-credit-facility-to-expand-1168104