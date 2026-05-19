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ACCESS Newswire
19.05.2026 14:02 Uhr
29 Leser
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BuildOps Opens Dedicated Canadian Headquarters in Downtown Toronto, Doubles Down on North of the Border Engineering Talent

After Fifteen Years of Canadian Tech Talent Flowing South, a U.S. Unicorn Plants Its Flag in Toronto and Builds With Canadian Operators

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / BuildOps, the AI-native platform for commercial contractors, today opened its first dedicated Canadian headquarters at 210 King Street East, Suite 500, in downtown Toronto. The office, a few minutes' walk from Union Station, formalizes a Canadian operation BuildOps has spent several years quietly building. The company is moving a 93-person Toronto team out of a coworking space and into a permanent home at a moment when US tech is under pressure to concentrate hiring stateside.

BuildOps can afford to go the other way. The Toronto opening lands a year after BuildOps reached $1 billion-plus unicorn status with a $127 million Series C funding round led by Meritech Capital Partners, and a meaningful portion of that capital is being deployed into BuildOps' Canadian operation rather than concentrated further in the United States. In the past 12 months, BuildOps has hired 25 people for the Toronto office. Eight of them were recruited directly out of U.S.-based technology companies.

"For years the story has been about Canadian engineering and sales talent leaving for U.S. tech jobs," said Alok Chanani, co-founder and CEO of BuildOps. "We're watching the opposite play out at this office. Some of the strongest people on our Toronto team came back from American companies to build with us here. That tells me two things: Canada has the operator depth to run a serious commercial software business, and the commercial contracting industry on both sides of the border is ready for a platform that actually fits how the work gets done. We're betting on both."

BuildOps now serves more than 1,500 commercial contractor customers across the U.S. and Canada. The company's Canadian customers skew heavily toward mechanical, HVAC, electrical, and refrigeration contractors. Among them is Trotter & Morton, a Calgary-headquartered firm founded in 1927 and one of Western Canada's largest mechanical and multi-trade contractors, which runs its operations on BuildOps.

Unlike most American vertical SaaS platforms that treat Canada as a secondary market, BuildOps has built Canadian functionality directly into its product. The platform supports composite GST, PST, and HST tax handling required for Canadian reporting, and it integrates with the major accounting and ERP systems Canadian commercial contractors run today, including Sage Intacct, NetSuite, Viewpoint Vista, Viewpoint Spectrum, and QuickBooks Canadian Edition.

"BuildOps is a Canadian company in every sense that matters to a commercial contractor running operations out of Toronto, Calgary, or Vancouver," said Mohit Sinha, who leads BuildOps' Toronto office. "We are hiring here, and we've been recruiting the best talent here since 2020. We are shipping product here. Commercial contractors run their businesses on BuildOps: dispatching their technicians, managing their service and project work, keeping their crews productive in the field. That is what BuildOps does for the trades, and we are doing it for Canadian contractors with a Canadian team behind the work. That is what 210 King Street East represents."

About BuildOps

BuildOps is the AI-native platform for commercial contractors. One system to run service, projects, and financials - from the first call to the final invoice. With intelligence built into every workflow, BuildOps doesn't just track the work - it moves it forward. More than 1,500 leading companies across North America trust BuildOps. Learn more at https://buildops.com/

Media Contact

Justin Mauldin
Salient PR
achievemore@salientpr.com
737.234.0936

SOURCE: BuildOps



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/buildops-opens-dedicated-canadian-headquarters-in-downtown-toront-1168137

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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