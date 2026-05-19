Dateline Resources Limited: Dateline Appoints GenCap to Lead Colosseum Financing

SAN BERNARDINO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR)(OTCQB:DTREF)(FSE:YE1) (Dateline or the Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of Vancouver-based GenCap Mining Advisory (https://www.gencapmining.com) to lead the financing process for the Colosseum Gold Project in San Bernardino County, California. GenCap's team, led by Marcus Chalk, has nearly thirty years' experience of working together on corporate finance transactions.

GenCap has been mandated to manage the existing financing process and identify additional suitable financiers. It is envisaged that given the extensive amount of information that has recently been prepared for the Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS), the due diligence process should be expedited, and proposals can be reviewed relatively quickly.

The BFS was designed with accelerated mining and processing of higher-grade material, increasing cashflows in the earlier years of the project, resulting in a short payback period. The Company is confident that the strong operating margins and short payback period will be attractive to financiers.

Dateline's Managing Director, Stephen Baghdadi, commented:

"The Colosseum BFS demonstrated a high margin gold project with upside from both a higher gold price as well as potential mine life extensions via the exciting Northeast Extension zone of mineralization. The mining and processing schedule was optimized to deliver maximum cashflow generation in the first half of the project, an attractive feature when seeking finance.

"We look forward to completing the financing of Colosseum and moving into the construction phase as soon as practicable."

This press release has been authorized for release by the Board of Dateline Resources Limited.

For more information, please contact:

Stephen Baghdadi

Managing Director

+61 2 9375 2353

Andrew Rowell

Corporate & Investor Relations Manager

+61 400 466 226

a.rowell@dtraux.com

www.datelineresources.com.au

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About Dateline Resources Limited

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR, OTCQB:DTREF, FSE:YE1) is an Australian company focused on mining and exploration in North America. The Company owns 100% of the Colosseum Gold-REE Project in California.

The Colosseum Gold Mine is located in the Walker Lane Trend in East San Bernardino County, California and is located 10km north of Mountain Pass rare earth mine. Drill testing the REE potential at Colosseum has commenced.

On 11 May 2026, Dateline announced that the BFS economics for the Colosseum Gold Project generated a pre-tax NPV5 of US$785 million and a pre-tax IRR of 49.5% using a gold price of US$4,200/oz.

Dateline has also acquired the high-grade Argos Strontium Project, also located in San Bernadino County, California. Argos is reportedly the largest strontium deposit in the U.S. with previous celestite production grading 95%+ SrSO4.

In March 2026, Dateline consolidated the Music Valley Heavy Rare Earth Project in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties, California. The region has known HREE mineralisation from USGS rock chip sampling, however it has not been subjected to modern exploration techniques.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement may contain "forward-looking statements" concerning Dateline Resources that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Generally, the words "will", "may", "should", "continue", "believes", "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Dateline Resources' ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, changes in regulatory environment and the behavior of other market participants. Dateline Resources cannot give any assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Dateline Resources assumes no obligation and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any of the forward-looking statements set out herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required.

SOURCE: Dateline Resources Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/dateline-appoints-gencap-to-lead-colosseum-financing-1168145