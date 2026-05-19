DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Forex has always been the world's largest digital financial market in 2026. Now it has become entirely a 24-hour, data-saturated environment. According to the Bank for International Settlements, global OTC foreign exchange turnover reached $9.6 trillion per day in April 2025. This means the foreign exchange turnover was up 28% from 2022. This is a figure that underscores just how deeply connected forex is to global liquidity, risk management, and capital flows.

Inside that volume, the competition has intensified dramatically. In 2026, retail traders are no longer competing mainly against other individuals; they are competing against automated systems, and AI-assisted execution engines like Funds Coin. The platform operates across stocks, forex, and financial markets simultaneously.

Manual trading, in this environment, is not just inefficient. It is structurally outpaced.

Why AI Bots Are Taking Over Forex

The following table is provided for illustrative reference only. Actual results may vary depending on market conditions, network activity, platform rules, asset performance, and infrastructure availability.

AI Plan AI Plan Amount (USD) Duration (Days) Daily Earnings (USD) Total Earnings (USD) daily interest rate Daily Free Trial Contract $50 1 Days $1 $51 2% New User Trial Contract $100 2 Days $5 $110 5% AI Cross-Exchange Market Neutral Strategy $500 5 Days $8.05 $540.25 1.61% Intelligent Timing Profit Execution Model $5000 12 Days $90.5 $6086 1.81% AI-Powered Compounding Growth Strategy $12500 17 Days $243.75 $16643.75 1.95% AI Cross-Exchange Dynamic Spread Strategy $58000 10Days $1502.20 $73022 2.59%

Funds Coin hereby declares that the above data is for platform reference only. Users should carefully read all platform terms and understand the relevant risks of participating in digital asset transactions before making any decisions.

The shift toward AI trading bots in forex is not a trend driven by novelty; it is driven by necessity. Forex markets react to interest rates, inflation data, central bank speeches, employment reports, geopolitical shocks, and sudden shifts in risk sentiment. A trader may wait hours for the right setup, only to miss the entry in a few seconds. Another trader may enter correctly but exit too early because of emotion.

These are all failure points which AI trading bots are designed to solve:

Speed - A bot can observe the market at any time of day, execute trades more quickly than humans, and minimise emotional trading errors like hesitation, chasing quick price movements, and overtrading.

Discipline - Forex trading continues to revolve around central bank policy divergence, dollar uncertainty, and rapid macro reactions - consistency and disciplined automation are more valuable than ever.

Adaptability - The best AI trading executes trades based on fluctuations in volatility, liquidity, and market structure, which has become a key factor in trading.

The Problem With Most Forex Automation Tools

Not every platform marketed as an AI trading bot lives up to the label. Many platforms marketed as AI trading bots are simply traditional automation tools using fixed rule systems with aggressive marketing attached to them. They need to help traders manage risk, respond to volatility, and stay consistent across changing market conditions. The platforms closing that gap share a common trait: they combine real machine learning infrastructure with practical, accessible design, removing the technical complexity that has historically kept serious automation tools out of reach for most traders.

How Funds Coin Is Leading the Move

Against this backdrop, Funds Coin has emerged as one of the platforms most directly addressing what the forex market now demands.

Funds Coin's strategy in the forex market is unique in three ways:

1. Arbitrage-Focused Execution

Funds Coin features automated execution configurations, minimising the necessity of manual order entry and maintaining a user's strategy alive across market cycles. While being responsive to the market in real-time, aligning with real-time data, and adapting to sudden volatility changes.

2. Quantitative Strategy Infrastructure

Funds Coin redefines trading as a rational process of steps, steps that can be executed over and over again, assisted by AI, which adapts and optimises strategies based on market condition changes as they unfold.

3. Structured Plan-Based trading

Funds Coin's plans are segmented into distinct plan tiers, beginning at a low access point of $100, to suit traders of all levels.

Funds Coin is Built for the Trader That Forex Has Left Behind

The revolution in AI forex trading is not just happening at the institutional level. AI forex trading bots now cater to traders of all levels, from beginners to experienced investors, providing a hands-off solution for maximising trading opportunities in a market that was once accessible only to professionals with expensive infrastructure.

Funds Coin is designed with exactly that trader in mind. The platform is built so that users can start immediately with a simplified setup process and automated trading capabilities running in the background. Upon activation, the system trades according to pre-set strategies with the aim of minimising the need to monitor the system. No programming experience, no strategy configuration, no hours of chart analysis required.

What the Shift Means Going Forward

By 2026, AI trading bots will no longer be tools used only by quant teams or professional traders. They are moving into broader investing environments as everyday investors look for ways to reduce screen time, improve execution, and make the trading process more systematic.

For forex specifically, the implications are structural. The question for most traders is no longer whether to use automation. It is the question of which platform to trust with the execution.

Funds Coin's answer to that question is built into its architecture, a platform where AI does not just support trading, it leads it.

For more information, visit fundscoin.com

Media Contact

Email: info@fundscoin.com

Website: https://fundscoin.com

Artificial Intelligence Technology

AI Trading

SOURCE: Funds Coin Investment Ltd

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/ai-trading-bots-revolutionise-stock-gold-and-forex-trading-funds-coi-1168183