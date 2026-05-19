Company redefines automation for CLM to reduce hidden risk and simplify digital trust

Sectigo, a global leader in automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) and digital certificates, today announced a new brand identity and corporate positioning centered on a clear vision: delivering Simplicity at Scale as digital trust grows more complex, distributed, and critical to operations. Delivered through Sectigo Certificate Manager (SCM), this approach enables a more coordinated way to automate certificate management at scale.

For decades, Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and the digital certificates within it operated quietly in the background. That has changed. Shorter certificate lifespans, growing certificate volumes across distributed environments, and accelerating PQC migration timelines are placing mounting strain on IT and security teams. The result is a growing, often hidden risk: certificates expiring more frequently across systems with less room for error, pushing traditional tools and fragmented automation beyond what they can sustain.

"Digital trust has evolved faster than most organizations anticipated, and how it is managed must evolve just as quickly," said Kevin Weiss, Chief Executive Officer at Sectigo. "We've spent years building a platform to support digital trust at global scale, and now we're stepping forward to help customers with a more coordinated approach to automation. Our focus is delivering Simplicity at Scale, bringing visibility, automation, and governance together so organizations can eliminate hidden risks. As a global leader in digital trust, Sectigo is defining the standard for how organizations secure and manage their future."

Bringing Simplicity at Scale to Life

To respond to this shift, Sectigo is modernizing how automation is delivered through SCM, replacing fragmented scripts, siloed tools, and tasks with a coordinated approach. The result is a simpler, more scalable way to manage certificates, reducing complexity today while preparing organizations for what's next. This is enabled through:

Centralized automation: Automate beyond renewals, including issuance, validation, deployment, replacement, and revocation from a single platform, streamlining operations and minimizing manual work.

Automate beyond renewals, including issuance, validation, deployment, replacement, and revocation from a single platform, streamlining operations and minimizing manual work. Deeper integration with AI-assisted workflows with governance intact: Connect AI agents and manage certificates through natural language, enabling more intuitive automation while preserving control and visibility across trust critical environments.

Connect AI agents and manage certificates through natural language, enabling more intuitive automation while preserving control and visibility across trust critical environments. Expanded visibility and control across certificate authorities (CAs): Discover, monitor, and manage certificates across public and private CAs, hybrid environments, and critical systems through an expanding set of CA connectors, providing centralized visibility and control without managing each separately.

Discover, monitor, and manage certificates across public and private CAs, hybrid environments, and critical systems through an expanding set of CA connectors, providing centralized visibility and control without managing each separately. Reduced friction in domain validation: Automate domain control validation (DCV), reducing bottlenecks as validation cycles outpace certificate lifespans and keeping renewals consistent as certificate volumes grow.

Automate domain control validation (DCV), reducing bottlenecks as validation cycles outpace certificate lifespans and keeping renewals consistent as certificate volumes grow. Readiness for cryptographic change: With Private PQC in SCM, test and manage PQC certificates within existing workflows without disrupting current operations, while aligning with emerging CA/Browser Forum approaches to PQC certificate issuance.

"We're not just repositioning how we talk about automation, we're putting it into practice," said Mark Bilger, Chief Product and Engineering Officer at Sectigo. "Through Sectigo Certificate Manager, our orchestrated approach brings the full certificate lifecycle into one place, so customers can rely on the platform they already know and trust to manage digital trust at scale as complexity grows."

Delivering Simplicity at Scale Through Partners

Sectigo's partner ecosystem plays a critical role in bringing its approach to market. Through the Sectigo Partner Platform (SPP), managed service providers can deliver CLM as a recurring managed service, giving customers greater choice in how they automate, manage, and govern certificates across increasingly complex environments.

"Partners are essential to how customers achieve simplicity at scale," said Jairo Fraile, Vice President, Global Partner Sales, at Sectigo. "With the Sectigo Partner Platform, partners can extend how digital trust is delivered while also turning certificate lifecycle management into a revenue-generating managed service."

A Brand Built for the Future of Digital Trust

Sectigo has introduced a new visual brand identity that underscores its evolution into a more platform-led digital trust company. Designed to embody clarity, confidence, and momentum, the refreshed logo and brand system sharpen Sectigo's story and value while reinforcing its focus on dependable digital trust today and innovation for the next era of cryptographic change.

"This rebrand marks an important milestone for Sectigo, reflecting our commitment to aligning every part of how we operate and innovate to help customers manage complexity today and stay ahead of what's next," adds Weiss.

To learn more about Sectigo, its new brand, and its vision for the future of digital trust, visit www.SectigoBrandLaunch.com

About Sectigo

Sectigo is the most innovative provider of certificate lifecycle management (CLM), delivering solutions that help the world's largest brands simplify how digital trust is managed and scaled. Sectigo's automated, cloud-native CLM platform issues and manages digital certificates across all certificate authorities (CAs), enabling enterprises to reduce complexity, accelerate time to value, and strengthen security across environments. Sectigo is one of the largest, longest-standing, and most reputable CAs with more than 700,000 customers, including 65% of the Fortune 500. Sectigo holds six combined active leadership seats in the CA/Browser Forum and ETSI and brings two decades of delivering unparalleled digital trust. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

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