Company appoints Sam Ropp as Chief Commercial Officer and Susan Tousi to Board of Directors

Atrandi Biosciences, a life science tools company pioneering Semi-Permeable Capsule (SPC) technology for single-cell and multiomics research, today announced the appointment of Sam Ropp, PhD, as Chief Commercial Officer and Susan Tousi as Chairman of the Board of Directors. These additions strengthen Atrandi's leadership team as the company accelerates global adoption of its capsule-based single-cell platform designed to enable complex, multi-step molecular workflows at single-cell resolution beyond the limitations of traditional droplet approaches.

"The deep expertise and proven leadership Sam and Susan bring in commercial strategy and operational excellence will be instrumental as we accelerate our mission to make complex single-cell experiments practical, repeatable, and accessible in everyday laboratories," said Juozas Nainys, PhD, Chief Executive Officer at Atrandi Biosciences. "Sam's experience scaling innovative life science platforms and Susan's strategic insight into global market development will help us bring SPC technology to scientists worldwide."

As Chief Commercial Officer, Dr. Ropp will lead Atrandi's global commercial strategy, including sales, service, field applications, marketing, and strategic partnerships. He joins Atrandi with more than two decades of experience scaling life science technology platforms and building high-performing commercial organizations. Dr. Ropp previously held senior leadership roles at Singular Genomics, 10x Genomics, BD, Molecular Devices, and Bio-Rad Laboratories, where he helped bring innovative research technologies from early adoption to global market expansion, including the commercialization of widely adopted single-cell platforms. Throughout his career, he has focused on translating complex scientific tools into scalable commercial solutions that accelerate discovery for researchers and clinicians.

"I'm excited to join Atrandi at a moment when single-cell analysis can move beyond single-modality experiments toward a more integrated, multiomic understanding of what's driving biology," said Dr. Ropp. "Scientists' understanding of single-cell biology has long been constrained by the limitations of existing workflows. SPC technology unlocks a level of experimental flexibility that scientists simply haven't had with traditional single-cell approaches. Our focus now is building the commercial engine and partnerships that bring that capability to labs around the world."

Susan Tousi joins the board with more than 30 years of experience in imaging, genomics, diagnostics, and biotechnology, having served in senior executive and board roles at leading organizations. She is a leader in technology and product development who was inducted into the National Academy of Engineers and has developed and scaled multi-billion-dollar businesses. She is currently CEO of Delfi Diagnostics and was previously Chief Commercial Officer and Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer, at Illumina.

"The demand for more flexible and scalable single-cell analysis technologies continues to grow globally, and Atrandi's proprietary SPC technology offers significant advantages over existing droplet-based and other single-cell analysis platforms," said Ms. Tousi. "I look forward to working with the board and leadership team to help Atrandi scale strategically and translate its technological leadership into broader adoption across research and translational applications."

Atrandi's patented Semi-Permeable Capsule (SPC) technology represents a new class of single-cell workflow infrastructure designed to enable complex multi-step molecular biology at scale. SPCs are microcapsules consisting of a liquid core surrounded by a thin crosslinked hydrogel shell with size-selective permeability. Small molecules such as salts, buffers, enzymes, primers, and antibodies can diffuse freely across the capsule shell, while cells, genomic DNA, and larger molecular complexes remain contained within. This architecture allows researchers to wash, exchange, and stage multiple biochemical reactions while preserving single-cell identity throughout the process. By combining the flexibility of well-based workflows with the throughput of droplet-based systems, SPC technology enables scientists to perform bulk-like molecular reactions at single-cell resolution across diverse experimental designs.

About Atrandi Biosciences

Atrandi Biosciences is a life science tools company advancing single-cell analysis with its patented Semi-Permeable Capsule (SPC) technology, enabling scalable multi-step workflows that preserve single-cell identity across sequential chemistry. Headquartered in Vilnius, Lithuania, Atrandi supports researchers worldwide with commercially available SPCs, workflow kits, and instruments. Its name, meaning "you discover" in Lithuanian, reflects the company's purpose: helping scientists uncover what biology keeps hidden. For more information, visit www.atrandi.com.

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